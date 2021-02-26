ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- In pregame warmups Friday, Pat Benatar's 1980 smash "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" played from the Carl York Center speakers.
Fairland High School's boys basketball team (17-4) took the song as a challenge, making 35 of 61 shots (57.3 percent) in an 85-47 rout of Portsmouth (8-11) in a Division III sectional championship game. The top-seeded Dragons also made 12 of 23 (52.1 percent) 3-point shots and all three of their free throw attempts.
No one was hotter than senior guard Clayton Thomas, who made 10 of 16 shots, 7 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc, and scored a game-high 27 points. Thomas scored 15 points in the first quarter as Fairland took a 30-12 lead and never was seriously challenged.
Thomas said the performance was the Dragons' best in a season during which COVID-19 quarantines stalled Fairland's momentum throughout.
"It's been hard all season not knowing when or if we were going to play," Thomas said. "We have a lot of older guys who have played together for a long time and that has helped us. We had a good scouting report on Portsmouth and got up early. That was important because they have good athletes."
The Dragons led 52-25 at halftime and by as many as 44 in the second half. A mandatory running clock might have kept Fairland from scoring 100.
Thomas' basket at the end of the third quarter exemplified Fairland's night, as he missed a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left, but outhustled everyone for the rebound in the corner and put up a shot at the buzzer. It swished to make the score 69-34.
"We were excited to be back in the tournament," Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. "We've worked hard all week and every game we're getting more fluid on offense. Our defense has progressed more than our offense."
Speed said Thomas' start was welcome against Portsmouth, which Fairland beat 70-42 and 60-41 in regular-season contests.
"That always helps," Speed said, with a laugh. "He got good looks and knocked them down."
So did junior guard Aiden Porter, who scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Senior center Jacob Polcyn scored 11 points.
DeAndre Berry came off the bench to lead the 16th-seeded Trojans with 12 points.
Fairland advances to the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. No. 8 seed North Adams (14-6), which beat ninth-seeded Minford 64-47 on Friday.
"North Adams is tough and well coached," Speed said. "We'll have to be really disciplined and play as a team. We'll have to take care of the ball."
PORTSMOUTH 12 13 9 13 -- 47: Johnson 2-5 1-1 0-0 5, Roe 3-6 2-3 0-0 8, Bryant 3-12 0-1 0-0 6, Duff 0-3 0-0 0-0 0, Spence 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Carr 3-7 0-1 0-1 6, Duncan 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Shipp 1-6 0-2 0-2 2, Hamrick 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Lattimore 1-6 0-0 0-0 2, Duncan 1-3 1-3 0-0 3, Berry 5-12 2-7 0-1 12, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Cobb 1-1 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 20-62 7-20 0-4 47.
FAIRLAND 30 22 17 16 -- 85: Polcyn 4-7 1-1 2-2 11, Porter 9-18 1-4 0-0 19, G. Hunt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-3 0-0 1-1 5, Schmidt 2-2 1-1 0-0 5, Tooley 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, J. Thacker 2-5 -1 0-0 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, N. Thacker 2-3 2-2 0-0 6, Leep 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Thomas 10-16 7-12 0-0 27, Davis 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Jackson 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, B. Hunt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 12-23 3-3 85.
Rebounds: P 20 (Bryant 6), F 40 (Porter 10). Steals: 3 (Johnson, Bryant, Shipp), F 2 (Porter, J. Thacker). Blocked shots: P none, F 7 (Williams 3). Turnovers: P 5, F 8. Fouls: P 2, F 7. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.