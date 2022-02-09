PROCTORVILLE — The scoring came in 3s for the Fairland Lady Dragons, who hit eleven such shots from deep in a 71-40 victory over visiting Spring Valley Wednesday evening at the Carl York Center.
For Fairland coach Jon Buchanan, facing the Lady Timberwolves was almost like looking at his own team in the mirror.
“I told our team yesterday that guarding them is like guarding us. We have five kids that can shoot the basketball too and they did a good job of finding the open person,” he said of the Lady Timberwolves.
The teams played a back-and-forth first quarter and Spring Valley’s Hallie Bailey had a chance to tie the game at 15 near the end of it but missed a pair of free throws, leaving the Dragons with a two-point advantage.
After a quiet first frame, Tomi Hinkle and Bree Allen took control from the second period on.
Hinkle hit two quick shots to start the second, sparking a 9-0 run that helped the Dragons push the lead to double digits. Hinkle and Allen scored all but five of the team’s 22 points in the quarter.
At the end of the night, Hinkle led all scorers with 22 points, Allen finished with 19 and Kamryn Barnitz added 13.
Spring Valley’s Dria Parker broke up the initial second quarter scoring run with a layup near the three-minute mark, breaking a five-minute scoring drought for the Timberwolves.
But it was the only field goal Spring Valley made in a period plagued by turnovers and poor shooting. Meanwhile, the Dragons scored another 13 points after that, ballooning their halftime lead to 37-18.
“We knew it was going to be a battle, even knowing they were going to be without Allie (Daniels), but it took a quarter for our kids to adjust and get quicker with our feet and defensive rotations,” Buchanan said. “We knocked down two or three shots in a row there in the second quarter and it took it from a 10-point game to a 20-point game in just a minute or two.”
With the freshman Daniels out with an ankle injury, Spring Valley lacked the size it’s used to having on the floor and missed the scoring she provides.
In her absence, Parker and Haleigh Crum each scored 11 points. Parker added 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The hot shooting continued for the home team in the second half before both teams removed their starters from the floor midway through the final quarter with the lead pushing 30.
As impressive as the shooting was, so was the Fairland defense, turning the Timberwolves over 17 times and holding them to single-digit scoring number in each the second (5) and fourth (8) quarters.
Fairland ends its regular season with a 20-2 record while Spring Valley has now dropped its second consecutive game, failing to 10-8.