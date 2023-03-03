ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Fairland is headed to the Final Four.
The Dragons (27-0) used an exhausting defense to defeat Granville 41-25 Friday in the Division II, Region 7 girls high school basketball championship game at Zanesville High School.
Fairland, ranked second in the state and the highest-ranked team in the division still playing, pressed the entire time and held the Blue Aces (15-3) 27 points below their season average.
“That was the plan,” said Fairland coach Jon Buchanan, who is taking his third team since 2015 to the state tournament. “The plan was to go hard defensively. We thought we could pressure them. They’re a really good defensive team, so we knew we were going to have to win it on defense. They don’t give up a lot of points. We did a great job defensively all night long.”
The Dragons take on Canal Fulton Northwest (26-2) at 1 p.m. Thursday at the University of Dayton in the state semifinals. The Indians beat Canfield 51-29 in the Region 5 finals.
Granville coach Tate Moore said Fairland is deserving of the state tournament.
“That’s a great basketball team,” Moore said. “Every time we made a run, they had an answer. They never let us get in a rhythm and do what we wanted to do.”
The Dragons set the tone early, as sisters Reece Barnitz and Kamryn Barnitz made 3-pointers and Bree Allen a 2-pointer for an 8-0 lead. The Blue Aces played Fairland fairly even, trailing 20-9 at halftime and pulling within 22-15 on a 3-point basket by Ella Schneider at 5:17 of the third quarter.
Kamryn Barnitz then scored five points in a 9-0 Dragons run to build the lead to 16 points, dealing the Aces a serious blow. Fairland extended the lead to as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Kamryn Barnitz led the Dragons with 10 points, but stood out even more on defense, holding Granville sharp-shooting guard Aliyah Moore to three points and a mere three shots.
“Kam’s defense on No. 14 was huge,” Fairland’s Bree Allen said.
Allen, Kylee Bruce, Addison Godby and other inside players, too, were stellar defensively, limiting Harper Annarino to seven points on 2-for-9 shooting.
Granville tried, particularly in the second half, to isolate Annarino, a 6-foot senior, on a Dragons’ defender, but rarely did that work. Fairland denied Annarino the ball and didn’t allow easy shots when she received a pass. Ava Gossman led the Blue Aces with eight points, but her team made just 9 of 34 shots (26.4%).
“We worked this whole season on defense,” Kamryn Barnitz said. “We focused on defense the whole year.”
Granville’s defense was superb, too, as it held the Dragons to 26 points below their average and a 15-for-39 (38.4%) shooting performance.
“I’m really, really excited for the state tournament,” Kamryn Barnitz said. “I’ve tried to imagine this moment since we lost in the region finals last year. I’ve just wanted this more than anything. It doesn’t even seem real.”
GRANVILLE 2 7 8 8 — 25: Schneider 3-9 1-1 0-0 7, Warehime 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-3 1-3 0-0 3, Hoover 0-2 0-2 0-0 0, Gossman 3-11 2-3 0-2 8, Strasser 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Annarino 2-9 1-5 2-2 7. Totals: 9-34 5-14 2-4 25.
FAIRLAND 11 9 11 10 — 41: Taliaferro 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Godby 3-7 0-0 1-1 7, R. Barnitz 1-2 1-1 0-0 3, Allen 3-6 0-3 3-4 9, Hinkle 1-8 1-6 0-0 3, K. Barnitz 3-7 2-4 2-2 10, Russell 4-7 0-2 1-1 9, Bruce 0-1 0-01 0-0 0. Totals: 15-39 4-18 7-8 41.
Rebounds: G 25 (Annarino 7), F 23 (Hinkle 6). Team rebounds: G 1, F 1. Deadball rebounds: G 1, F 1. Steals: G 7 (Hoover 2, Annarino 2), F 8 (Allen 2, Hinkle 2, K. Barnitz 2, Bruce 2). Blocked shots: G 1 (Annarino), F 2 (Godby, Russell). Turnovers: G 17, F 11. Fouls: G 12, F 12. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.