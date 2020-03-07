ATHENS, Ohio — Fairland is not the team to need a comeback against.
Chesapeake (20-4) has been known for overcoming huge deficits to win this season, but couldn’t muster such a rally in a 71-43 loss to the Dragons in a Division III, Region 15, District 11 championship boys high school basketball game Friday at Ohio University’s Convocation Center.
Top-seeded Fairland (23-2) raced to a 37-18 lead on its way to a victory that sends it to the regional semifinals — Ohio’s Sweet 16 — at 8 p.m. Saturday vs. West Lafayette Ridgewood, which beat McConnellsville Morgan 68-48 Friday in an East Region district final.
Chesapeake started the third quarter with a 7-0 run to pull within 37-25 and prompt a Dragons timeout. Fairland coach Nathan Speed remixed his team that the Panthers has come back from 20 down to beat Ironton and 15 behind to topple Wheelersburg. That’s all his team needed to hear.
Jacob Polcyn hit a hook shot to spark an 8-0 Fairland run and by the end of the third quarter the Dragons led 54-29. Fairland led by as many as 29 down the stretch.
“We stopped being aggressive on offense and defense,” Speed said of his team’s lull out of the locker room at the half. “We were playing soft and that’s what wins championships.”
Chesapeake pressed the second half, but the Dragons beat the pressure and used precision passing to make easy layups and wide-open 3-pointers. Fairland made nine 3-pointers and it’s guards made needle-thread passes to Polcyn, who finished with 16 points and two rebounds. Gavin Hunt scored 18, Clayton Thomas 14 and Chesapeake transfer Zander Schmidt 11.
“It was all layups in the second half,” a jubilant Polcyn said. “We broke the press after that first little bit in the third quarter. We figured it out, but we knew it wasn’t over. When we were up 25 against those guys we didn’t feel like it was over.”
Thomas said he and Polcyn’s experience on the court benefited them.
“We’ve played together for 12 years,” Thomas said. “We know where each other is going to be. It’s like that with Gavin and and Jordan (Williams) and Aiden, all these guys.”
Travis Grim led Chesapeake with 14 points. Trent Dearth scored 12 and Levi Blankenship 11.
The Panthers were shorthanded, as senior Austin Jackson tore a knee ligament in the sectional championship game vs. Minford. With 2:16 left to play, Coach Ryan Davis called timeout and put Jackson in for a few seconds, then removed him to a standing ovation from fans of both teams, as well as those who had filed in for the Ironton vs. Zane Trace game that followed.
ZANE TRACE 51, IRONTON 41: The Pioneers (22-3) used an 8-0 late run to pull away for a triumph over the Fighting Tigers (13-12) in a Division III, Region 15, District 11, Athens 1 final at the Ohio University Convocation Center in Athens.
Ironton led for 1:45 early in the first quarter, but Nick Nesser’s basket from the lane gave No. 2 seed Zane Trace an 11-9 lead it never relinquished.
The 11th-seeded Tigers stayed close throughout, trimming a nine-point deficit to 37-35 after a Reid Carrico three-point play with 3:20 left in the game. The Pioneers, though, scored six seconds later off a long pass and Nalin Robinson layup to start a 6-0 run. Ironton never moved closer than within five after that.
Nesser, a 6-foot-7 senior, led Zane Trace with 20 points and seven rebounds. Cam Evans scored 15.
Carrico led the Tigers, who were hurt by 15 turnovers, with 20 points.
Zane Trace will take on Harvest Prep, 49-47 winners over Worthington Christian in the other regional semifinal in Athens on Wednesday.
CHESAPEAKE 9 9 11 14 — 43: Grim 14, Blankenship 11, Dearth 12, J. Cox 6.
FAIRLAND 20 17 17 17 — 71: Polcyn 16, Porter 5, Hunt 18, Thomas 14, Williams 2, Schmidt 11, Taylor 3, Leep 2.
IRONTON 9 11 6 15 — 41: Salyers 2, Hacker 4, Grizzle 7, Carrico 20, York 3, Milleson 5.
ZANE TRACE 13 10 10 18 — 51: Swain 6, Nesser 20, Evans 15, Nichols 1, Robinson 4, Johnson 1, Davidson 4.