ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 41-12 win by Fairland on Friday over arch-rival Chesapeake sent off its seven senior football players as the winningest class in school history.
The Class of 2023 has 31 wins, including Friday’s senior night win over the Panthers, and it is not done yet as the Dragons will prepare for a playoff contest next week at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
“I don’t think (the record) will last very long because our young guys coming up are going to break that record,” said senior Steeler Leep, whose touchdown runs of 64 and 72 yards helped Fairland build a 41-0 lead at halftime.
Other seniors got in on the act, too.
Running back Zion Martin added an 18-yard run, and offensive/defensive lineman Steven Rhodes added a 5-yard run for the first TD of his high school career.
“It’s a dream come true for an offensive lineman,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes’ score concluded Fairland’s first-half scoring and allowed head coach Melvin Cunningham to insert less-experienced players. Cunningham said he’s hopeful to get some of his injured starters who have missed the previous three games back, including quarterback Peyton Jackson.
“We were able to make some adjustments with some of the guys we had out, and over the last two weeks we had produced points and played well defensively,” Cunningham said.
Fairland, No. 9 in the Division V, Region 19 playoff ratings released Tuesday, needed a win and losses among the top eight to move into a position to earn home-field advantage for a first-round playoff game.
The Dragons improved to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference, while securing the team’s sixth straight win over Chesapeake.
The Panthers managed two second-half scores, including a 15-yard run by Marcus Burnside with 22 seconds left to play in his final high school game.
“It felt pretty good, actually, but I wish we would have put up more points,” Burnside said. “It’s been fun playing against (Fairland) the last three years.”
Chesapeake dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-6 in the OVC. It’s the second straight year the Panthers have gone winless in league play, and it has lost 16 straight league games dating to 2020.
CHESAPEAKE 0 0 6 0 -- 6
FAIRLAND 28 13 0 0 -- 41
F – Leep 64 run (Polcyn kick).
F – Hunt 1 run (Polcyn kick).
F – Martin 18 run (Polcyn kick).
F – Hunt 40 pass from Leep (Polcyn kick).
F – Leep 72 run (kick failed).
F – Rhodes 5 run (Wyant kick).
C – Martin 59 run (pass failed).
C – Burnside 15 run (run failed).
C F
First downs 13 13
Rushes-yards 42-256 15-233
Passes 1-8-2 5-6-1
Passing yards 6 101
Total yards 262 334
Fumbles-lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-50 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (C) Martin 15-152, Shockley 9-59, Burnside 14-48, Harris 4-(-3); (F) Leep 3-154, Hunt 3-24, Dailey 2-22, Bompus 2-14, Martin 3-10, Rhodes 1-5, Smith 1-4.
