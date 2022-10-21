The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 41-12 win by Fairland on Friday over arch-rival Chesapeake sent off its seven senior football players as the winningest class in school history.

The Class of 2023 has 31 wins, including Friday’s senior night win over the Panthers, and it is not done yet as the Dragons will prepare for a playoff contest next week at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.

