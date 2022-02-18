ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Portsmouth West is 10-2 when Jesse Dixon scores at least 10 points, and 0-10 when scoring nine or fewer.
Friday night, Fairland held the Senators’ guard to nine in a 60-49 victory in a Division III boys high school basketball sectional championship game at the Carl York Center.
“Our game plan was in great part centered around Dixon,” said Dragons junior guard Steeler Leep, who guarded the 6-foot-3 senior most of the game. “Coach (Nathan Speed) told us they were 0-9 when he was under 10 points. He’s a great player and they’re a good team. They’re a lot better than their seed.”
Second-seeded Fairland (18-5) held each of the Senators but Jacob Davis to nine points or fewer. Davis scored 10 as defensively stout West finished 10-12.
“Steeler did a great job,” Speed said. “Dixon, we wanted to limit his scoring. Our defense was good, holding them under 50.”
The Dragons set the tone in the first quarter, holding Portsmouth West scoreless for a span of 6:26 in taking a 12-4 lead. The Dragons led by as many as 12, but the Senators were within 49-45 after a Davis basket with 5:47 left in the game.
West’s physical, high 1-3-1 defense created 14 Fairland turnovers. When the Dragons beat the strategy with sharp passing, however, they found open 3-point jumpers or easy shots from the block. The Dragons made 21 of 38 shots (55.2%), 10 of 21 (47.6%) from beyond the 3-point line, and held the Senators to a 21-of-54 (38.8%) performance.
Fairland senior guard Aiden Porter, playing at less than 100% after missing two games with a sprained ankle, made 8 of 13 shots, 4 of 9 from 3-point range, in scoring a game-high 23 points. Chase Allen hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and scored 16.
“We moved the ball well,” Speed said. “We got the ball to the middle. Aiden played very well. We didn’t force things and controlled the tempo.”
The Dragons advance to the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 in Waverly against No. 7 seed Alexander, which rallied to beat No. 23 Lynchburg-Clay 63-58 Friday.
