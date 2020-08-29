COAL GROVE, Ohio — Fairland rallied to defeat Coal Grove in an Ohio Valley Conference volleyball game.
Coal Grove won the first set 25-14. Fairland took the second 25-20, only to see the Hornets take the third 25-21. The Dragons won the last two games 25-17 and 15-11.
Addi Dillow had 24 kills for Coal Grove. Gracie Damron scored 12 points.
Golf
SOUTH POINT 231, FAIRLAND 262: Abbi Zornes shot 44 to take medalist honors and lead the Pointers over the Dragons in an OVC match at Sugarwood Golf Club.
Sidnea Bellville shot 51 for South Point.