Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

COAL GROVE, Ohio — Fairland rallied to defeat Coal Grove in an Ohio Valley Conference volleyball game.

Coal Grove won the first set 25-14. Fairland took the second 25-20, only to see the Hornets take the third 25-21. The Dragons won the last two games 25-17 and 15-11.

Addi Dillow had 24 kills for Coal Grove. Gracie Damron scored 12 points.

Golf

SOUTH POINT 231, FAIRLAND 262: Abbi Zornes shot 44 to take medalist honors and lead the Pointers over the Dragons in an OVC match at Sugarwood Golf Club.

Sidnea Bellville shot 51 for South Point.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.