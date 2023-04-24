ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland High School football coach Melvin Cunningham resigned.
Cunningham said he will remain as assistant principal at the high school.
“It was time,” Cunningham said. “I thank all the players, coaches and administration for all they’ve done.”
Cunningham went 46-38 in eight seasons with the Dragons. His first season Fairland finished 0-10. In 2018 Cunningham coached Fairland to its first playoff berth since 1994. He guided the Dragons to the third round of the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 and went 4-4 in the postseason.
“Dragon nation wants to thank Melvin Cunningham for his eight years of dedication to Fairland football,” Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said. “Coach Cunningham helped turn the program around and return it to a force in the Ohio Valley Conference. We thank him for his dedication.”
Cunningham was an All-American cornerback at Marshall University, where he played from 1993 through 1996. He’s a member of the school’s hall of fame. Cunningham went to camp with the Miami Dolphins in 1997 and played with the Arena Football League’s Tampa Bay Storm.
A native of Red Jacket, West Virginia, Cunningham helped the Thundering Herd to a NCAA Division I-AA national championship in 1996. He also was head coach at Tug Valley High School in 2000.
MORE COACHING CHANGES: Former Chesapeake, Oak Hill and Lucasville Valley boys basketball coach Norm Persin is the new coach at South Webster. An Ohio Basketball Coaches Association hall of famer, Persin has a record of 766-214 in 43 seasons.
Jeff Lisath is the new boys basketball coach at Portsmouth. He played for the Trojans’ 1978 state champions and Miami (Ohio). Lisath has coached girls at Chillicothe and boys at Unioto, Piketon and Dayton Northridge.
Former Florida State University and NFL player Buster Davis is the new football coach at Portsmouth Notre Dame. Davis played for the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of Tri-State basketball official Jayson Meenach, who died at age 31. Meenach was the youngest official ever to work a state tournament game in Ohio.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Spring Valley’s Sydney Turner went 6 for 6 in a softball game vs. Riverside. Wheelersburg softball has won 126 consecutive Southern Ohio Conference games. Robertson County (Kentucky) beat Manchester (Ohio) 34-20 in softball.
Fairview stole 17 bases in 17 attempts in a 15-3 victory over Elliott County in baseball. Athens softball player Drew Banks went 4 for 4 with three home runs and eight runs batted in vs. Alexander. Lawrence County beat Floyd Central 22-0 in softball.
Cabell Midland baseball coach Tracy Brumfield won his 400th game and Rock Hill baseball coach Barry Littteral his 300th. Meigs’ Ethan Stewart struck out 19 Vinton County batters in a 7-0 victory. Hurricane’s baseball team posted four consecutive shutouts. South Point’s girls 4x400 relay team ran 1:49.5 to break the Fairland Invitational record set in 1985.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch (Alderson-Broaddus); Coal Grove basketball standout Kelsey Fraley (Shawnee State); Huntington St. Joe soccer star Emma Fleckenstein (Bethany)’ Chesapeake track standout Emily Duncan (Rio Grande); Rock Hill wheelchair basketball player Kendall Speaks (Illinois).
COMMITMENTS: Chesapeake linebacker Marcus Burnside (Otterbein); Spring Valley track performer Mackenzie Payne (Fairmont State); Wheelersburg tight end Caleb Arthur (Morehead State).
OFFERS: Hurricane offensive lineman Da’Ron Parks (Virginia Tech); Pikeville girls basketball all-stater Trinity Rowe (Central Arkansas).
VISITS: Former Capital and current Akron Hoban quarterback JacQai Long (Marshall, Memphis). He is the son of former Thundering Herd wide receiver Jerrald Long. Ashland wide receiver Asher Adkins (Wilmington);
Ironton linebacker Tyson Cox, Cabell Midland quarterback Robert Shockey (Marshall); Huntington High lineman Robby Martin and wide receiver Mikey Johnson (West Virginia); Martin (Duke); South Point football players Blaine Freeman, Dontae Harris and Owen Frederick (Mount St. Joseph); Harris (Marietta).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Boyd County’s Pete Fraley will coach the Kentucky girls against Indiana in the states’ annual all-star game. The Lions’ Logan (Fraley) Wallace and Pikeville’s Kristy Orem are assistants.
Former Ironton basketball star Samantha LaFon of Marshall University entered the transfer portal. East Carter boys soccer coach Quinn Huddle resigned to become an assistant with the Morehead State women’s team. Former Boyd County girls basketball star Savannah Wheeler of Middle Tennessee State was selected to play in the USA Basketball 3X Nationals May 6-7 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Former East Carter High School softball star Montana Fouts of the University of Alabama was the 23rd pick in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League. She was selected by the Smash It Sports Vipers.