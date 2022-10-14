ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two touchdowns by Steeler Leep and one by Brycen Hunt were enough Friday to get Fairland by Coal Grove 21-6 in high school football at Jim Mayo Stadium.
The sixth win of the season for the Dragons wasn’t as much about its offense as it was about its defense that limited the Hornets’ Chase Hall to 74 yards rushing and didn’t yield a touchdown to Coal Grove until the fourth quarter.
“We played four quarterbacks tonight,” Fairland head coach Melvin Cunningham said. “We had different things with each one of them that was similar. We felt like every one of them brought a different skill set. It was according to what Coach Lucas and Coal Grove lined up in who we were going to attack with.”
That plan resulted in Leep taking direct snaps in shotgun formation for most of Fairland’s plays. Leep guided the Dragons to a score on its opening drive in just four plays.
After Coal Grove’s first drive ended with a turnover on downs at the 50-yard line, Leep came through again with a 45-yard run that put Fairland (6-3, 3-3 OVC) ahead 14-0.
Hunt took snaps at quarterback also, and his 15-yard TD run 25 seconds before halftime put Fairland ahead 21-0.
Meanwhile, Coal Grove (5-4, 2-4) struggled to answer offensively.
“It was a game where we got down early, quick,” Coal Grove head coach Jay Lucas said. “It kind of took us out of our rhythm.”
With its rushing attack stymied, the Hornets turned to air where quarterback Whyatt Mannon completed 9 of 20 passes for 116 yards.
Mannon’s touchdown pass to Kaden Murphy with 7:30 to play in the game prevented a shutout by the Fairland defense. That score was set up by a 55-yard run by Murphy, the longest play from scrimmage for Coal Grove.
The win gave Fairland its fifth consecutive victory over the Hornets in the series.
Both teams, bound for the playoffs, will conclude their regular seasons next week with rivalry matchups. Coal Grove will be home versus Rock Hill, while Fairland will serve as host to Chesapeake.
COAL GROVE 0 0 0 6 -- 6
FAIRLAND 14 7 0 0 -- 21
F – Leep 9 run (Polcyn kick).
F – Leep 45 run (Polcyn kick).
F – Hunt 15 run (Polcyn kick).
C – Murphy 19 pass from Mannon (kick failed).
C F
First downs 13 14
Rushes-yards 35-158 33-194
Passes 9-20-0 5-10-0
Passing yards 116 91
Total yards 274 285
Fumbles-lost 3-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-35 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (C) Murphy 5-83, Hall 20-74, Simpson 4-15, Mannon 6-(-14); (F) Leep 20-162, Hunt 5-17, Martin 6-24, Team 2-(-9).
