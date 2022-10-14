The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

football BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two touchdowns by Steeler Leep and one by Brycen Hunt were enough Friday to get Fairland by Coal Grove 21-6 in high school football at Jim Mayo Stadium.

The sixth win of the season for the Dragons wasn’t as much about its offense as it was about its defense that limited the Hornets’ Chase Hall to 74 yards rushing and didn’t yield a touchdown to Coal Grove until the fourth quarter.

