WAVERLY, Ohio — Fairland put “The Glove” on New Lexington.
Freshman Kamryn Barnitz, nicknamed “The Glove” for her defensive prowess, was stellar on defense and scored a team-high 21 points Saturday night to lead the Dragons (23-2) to a 59-43 victory over New Lexington (18-6) in a Division III district semifinal at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
“We call her ‘The Glove’ for a reason,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “Kam did a great job. When they made a bucket, she came down and made one.”
Barnitz made six of Fairland’s nine 3-pointers. New Lexington, meanwhile, went 1 for 12 from beyond the arc. Barnitz headed a stout defense that limited the Panthers to 16-for-59-shooting (27.1%).
Barnitz had plenty of help. Bree Allen scored 13 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Tomi Hinkle scored 12 points, leaving the junior 12 short of 1,000 for her career, and snared 11 rebounds. The Dragons finished with a 42-25 rebounding edge.
“Can you name a player for us who didn’t play well?” Buchanan said, praising starters Reese Barnitz and Kylee Bruce, as well as Kamryn Barnitz, Allen and Hinkle.
New Lexington led by as many as four points early, but Fairland took a 10-8 lead on a 3-pointer by Kamryn Barnitz at 3:36 of the first quarter and never trailed after. Barnitz’s basket started a 10-0 run that allowed the Dragons to take control and lead 29-22 by halftime.
Fairland made five 3-pointers in the first half and the Panthers none. The Dragons took advantage of their height advantage, hurting New Lexington with offensive rebounding and blocking shots.
Fairland began the second half with a 7-2 run and stretched the lead to as large as 15 points after a Barnitz 3-pointer with 1:12 left in the third quarter. The Panthers pulled within 42-31 after an Aubrey Spicer bucket to begin the fourth quarter, but Barnitz responded with another 3-pointer and New Lexington couldn’t mount a charge.
Aubrey Spicer scored 11 and Lydia Stephens 10 for the Panthers. Kim Kellogg scored seven and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.
“Tomi did a great job on Spicer and Bree on Kellogg,” Buchanan said.
Fairland is slated to play No. 2 seed Eastern-Brown (21-4) for the district championship at 9 p.m. Friday at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
“They’ll be a challenge,” Buchanan said of the second-seeded Warriors. “They have good players and they’re well coached.”
In the opening game of the tournament, top-seeded Wheelersburg (22-0) defeated No. 8 seed North Adams 42-40. The Green Devils finished 18-6.
The Pirates, the Associated Press Poll champion, won it when Alaina Keeney took an inbounds pass with 5 seconds to play and drove the length of the floor, finishing with a 5-foot runner to win it. Keeney’s shoot bounced twice on the rim, then fell through.
The contest featured 10 lead changes. Wheelersburg overcame a 17-10 second-quarter deficit to advance to the district finals against No. 4 Leesburg Fairfield at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Waverly. Fairfield beat fifth-seeded Frankfort Adena 50-38 on Saturday.
NEW LEXINGTON 10 12 7 14 — 43: Stephens 4-10 0-4 2-2 10, Abrams 0-9 0-4 1-2 1, Kellogg 2-10 0-0 3-4 7, Cook 3-9 0-2 0-0 6, Wilson 2-2 0-0 1-1 5, Spicer 5-19 1-2 0-0 11. Totals: 16-59 1-12 7-9 43.
FAIRLAND 17 12 13 17 — 59: R. Barnitz 3-9 0-4 3-4 9, Allen 5-13 1-6 2-3 13, Hinkle 4-12 2-8 2-4 12, K. Barnitz 6-10 6-9 3-4 21, Bruce 2-4 0-0 0-2 4. Totals: 20-48 9-27 10-17 59.