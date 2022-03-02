LOGAN, Ohio — Fairland once again wears the title “elite.”
The Dragons (25-2) defeated Fort Frye 43-38 Wednesday night in the Division III Region 11 high school girls basketball semifinals at Logan High School’s Jim Myers Gymnasium. Fairland moves on to play in the region finals — Ohio’s Elite Eight — at 1 p.m. Saturday at Logan against Union Local (25-3), which beat Associated Press poll champion Wheelersburg 56-45 in the other semifinal. The winner advances to the state tournament March 10-12 at the University of Dayton.
“It’s super exciting,” said Fairland coach Jon Buchanan, who has coached two teams to the state Final Four. “To be able to beat Fort Frye for a second time (Fairland won 42-32 on Dec. 22), such a good program, they’re so gritty and tough and do things the right way. We beat them over Christmas break, but that just gave them a chip on their shoulders.”
The Cadets (20-5) wanted to slow down the contest, playing deliberately on offense to try to take away the Dragons’ running game. The worst scenario that could happen, though, thwarted that plan. Fairland jumped to a 15-1 lead and never trailed.
“We started off making all of our shots, then slowed down in the second quarter, but in the fourth quarter we were fine,” said Dragons junior guard Tomi Hinkle, who scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. “We started pushing and got our shots back up. They slowed down at the end of the quarters and we had to play longer defense, but we stayed focused.”
Fort Frye came back, pulling within 37-34 at 4:56 of the fourth quarter. Kylee Bruce, who just re-entered the game after picking up her fourth foul at 5:38 of the third period, made two free throws and Reese Barnitz a basket to push the lead back to eight points. Bruce’s basket with 8 seconds left made it 43-35. Hannah Archer made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to set the score.
While Bruce was out of the game, sophomore Kaylee Salyer replaced her and was stellar on defense. Salyer is a college prospect in softball.
“She didn’t play in two straight games and played sparingly in the district finals,” Buchanan said of Salyer. “To come in an play the better part of the third and part of the fourth, she did a great job. Her work ethic at practice, you’d think she’s a starter. She practices hard every day and is committed to the team, and this is a kid whose best sport is softball. That says a lot about her as a person.”
Hinkle also praised the 5-foot-5 Salyer, who finished with no points, rebounds, blocked shots or steals, but protected the lane well.
“She did a really good job on defense and offense,” Hinkle said of Salyer. “Even though she doesn’t score much, she does a lot.”
MacKenzie Dalton led the Cadets with 13 points.
“Tomi shot the ball really well,” Buchanan said. “We gave up one point in the first quarter, so we really played well defensively. These girls on the defensive end, they get after it, they do a great job. I’m not shocked by that.”
FORT FRYE 1 11 14 13 — 38: E. Duskey 2-8 2-6 0-0 6, Archer 2-9 2-5 3-4 9, O’Brien 2-5 1-4 0-0 5, Dalton 5-11 2-3 1-3 13, G. Rauch 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, Ross 1-1 0-0 1-1 3. Totals: 13-36 7-19 5-8 38.
FAIRLAND 15 7 12 9 — 43: R. Barnitz 2-8 0-4 0-0 4, Allen 3-3 2-2 0-0 8, Hinkle 5-11 4-7 4-5 18, K. Barnitz 2-11 1-8 0-1 5, Bruce 2-5 0-1 4-6 8. Totals: 14-38 7-22 8-12 43.