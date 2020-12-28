SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Fairland overcame its turnovers and a 17-day layoff on Monday to roll past South Point 61-29 at Pointers Gym in girls high school basketball action.
The Dragons’ unofficial count of 23 turnovers weren’t enough to stop its offense from jumping to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter, or a 36-12 advantage at halftime.
In the second half, Fairland was able to settle down, limit its turnovers and use an 18-0 run to open the third quarter and bury the Pointers.
“We turned the ball over quite a few times,” said Emma Marshall, who scored nine of her 11 points in the third period. “We just need to calm down. I think we were just a little bit all wound up for our first game being back, excited to be out there. Our nerves were a little wound up.”
While South Point most recently played on Dec. 22, Fairland had not played since Dec. 11 when it defeated Eastern-Meigs at home 56-50.
“A big key to the game was the way we started the second half,” Dragons head coach Jon Buchanan said. “We came out and were clicking there early. I thought that run we had to start the third quarter put the thing on ice.”
Fairland improved to 3-0 overall this season and 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. It did so by forcing South Point into 26 turnovers of its own.
After graduating four seniors from last season, Pointers head coach Dave Adams said the lack of varsity experience with his team, and Fairland’s defense, led to the miscues for South Point (0-3, 0-2).
“One thing I’m proud of is we gave effort and we continued to give effort,” Adams said. “Like I said, we’ve got two girls that have played any varsity minutes. So, it’s going to take time.”
Fairland was led by the game’s high scorer Bree Allen who had 19 points. The Dragons also had double figures from Marshall’s 11 points and 13 from Tomi Hinkle.
South Point had nine points from sophomore Sarah Mitchell and seven points from Sarah Roach.
Both teams return to action on Wednesday for their next contests. South Point will travel to Pedro for a game against Rock Hill. Fairland will play for just the second time away from the Carl York Center when it takes on arch- rival Chesapeake.
Buchanan said the long layoff and then two games in three days is difficult and going up against a conference rival makes it more so.
FAIRLAND 17 19 21 4 — 61: Marshall 11, Brumfield 2, Bruce 3, Taylor 2, Allen 19, Hinkle 13, Judge 6, Orsbon 5.
SOUTH POINT 6 6 12 9 — 29: Ermalovich 2, Hall 1, Roach 7, Mitchell 9, Hopkins 2, Bruton 6, Staley 2.