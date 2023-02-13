HUNTINGTON — If the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll is an indication, Fairland can expect to play for a state championship next month.
The Dragons (22-0) vaulted over Toledo Central Catholic and moved from third to second in the rankings, released Monday. Fairland received one No. 1 vote and 91 points to edge the Leprechauns (20-2, 2) by two points. Defending champion Kettering Alter (19-3, 101, 5) remained atop the rankings.
Fairland used a 54-51 victory over Kentucky power Russell to impress voters.
"They're a really good team," Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said of the Red Devils. "That's why we made the schedule the way we did, so we could have Spring Valley and have Russell. I don't know what else we can do to prepare ourselves for the tournament."
Purcell Marian (19-2, 79, 2), the 2022 Division III champion, is fourth. Canfield (20-1, 74, 2) is fifth, followed by Copley (21-1, 61), Alliance Marlington (20-2, 57), Hamilton Badin (19-2, 57), Salem (20-2, 25) and Unioto (20-2, 25).
In Division III, Portsmouth West (21-1, 43) is eighth and Wheelersburg (20-2, 27) ninth. Tipp City Bethel and Rockford Parkway tied for 10th. Worthington Christian (21-1, 125, 9) is top-ranked, ahead of North Adams (22-0, 101, 1), Belmont Union Local (21-1, 81), Shaker Heights Laurel (14-6, 66, 2), Ottawa-Glandorf (19-3, 65), Columbus Africentric (16-4, 57) and Smithville (20-2, 45).
In Division IV, the smallest classification, South Gallia (19-3, 29) held firm at No. 10. Portsmouth Notre Dame (20-2, 42) moved from seventh to sixth. New Madison Tri-Village (22-0, 129, 12) is No. 1, followed by Fort Loramie (20-2, 110), Berne Union (22-0, 93, 1), Richmond Heights (19-3, 58), Maria Stein Marion Local (18-4, 52), Notre Dame, Convoy Crestview (17-4, 37), Hannibal River (20-2, 35) and Toledo Christian (17-4, 31).
Mason (21-1) is top-ranked in Division I. West Clermont in second, followed by Cincinnati Princeton, Olmstead Falls, Talawanda, Powell Olentangy Liberty, Pickerington Central, Marysville, Lakota East and Toledo Start.
In the boys poll, South Point (17-2), 10th last week in Division III, dropped out of the rankings. The Pointers have won 12 in a row.
Centerville (19-3) is No. 1 in Division I, Columbus Ready (20-0) in Division II, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (15-4) in Division III and Richmond Heights (21-0) in Division IV.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
