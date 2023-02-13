The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — If the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll is an indication, Fairland can expect to play for a state championship next month.

The Dragons (22-0) vaulted over Toledo Central Catholic and moved from third to second in the rankings, released Monday. Fairland received one No. 1 vote and 91 points to edge the Leprechauns (20-2, 2) by two points. Defending champion Kettering Alter (19-3, 101, 5) remained atop the rankings.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

