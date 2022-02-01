COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Fairland's Kyle Bruce flashed a broad smile after blocking her third shot of the first quarter, swatting the ball 12 feet and out of bounds Monday night against Coal Grove.
Bruce and her teammates beamed a great deal in a 74-40 victory over the Hornets to win outright their eighth Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball championship since 2012 and at least a share of their fourth in five seasons. Coal Grove had won at least a piece of the last three league titles and played Fairland close in a 49-46 loss on Nov. 29, but was no match for the Dragons (18-2 overall, 13-0 OVC) this time.
"Kylee is as good a defender off the ball as you will find," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said of the 5-foot-10 sophomore, who finished with eight points, eight rebounds and seven blocks. "I've probably never had another like her."
Tomi Hinkle and Bree Allen starred on offense. Hinkle, a 5-7 junior guard, scored a career-high 31 points, making 10 of 14 shots, including all three 3-point attempts. She also grabbed 10 rebounds. Allen, a 5-11 sophomore, scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
"What an amazing team we have," Hinkle said.
The Dragons put the game away early, using a 17-2 run to lead 19-4 after one quarter. Fairland led by as many as 36 points and made 26 of 45 shots (57.7%), 8 of 11 (72.7%) from 3-point range. Fairland also outrebounded the Hornets (14-5, 10-2) 32-13. Coal Grove made 15 of 44 shots (34%).
"We wanted to match or exceed their intensity," Buchanan said. "On offense, we wanted to execute and play fast when the opportunity presented itself, get great shots and share the ball. We defended very well in the first half."
Buchanan complimented Coal Grove's large, loud crowd and talented, senior-laden team. He praised his squad for handling the environment. He also credited Hinkle and freshman Kamryn Barnitz for helping hold Hornets stars Kaleigh Murphy (12 points) and Abbey Hicks (eight points) in relative check.
"We didn't want to share the title with them this year," Buchanan said. "We wanted to be the undisputed champion. To have to go into their gym and do it in front of their fans says a lot about our drive and focus to get the job done. We're super proud of our team."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.