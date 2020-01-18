ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — No turnovers were served in the hospitality room at the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown on Saturday.
Instead, Fairland’s defense mass-produced them on the basketball court across the hall.
The Dragons (9-9) forced 32 turnovers in a stellar defensive performance to beat Raceland 63-25 at the Carl York Center. The Rams (4-12) went stretches of 10:49 and 10:36 without a field goal.
Miaa Howard led Fairland with career highs of 13 points and 14 rebounds, helping her team overcome an early 12-10 deficit.
“I was nervous I was going to play bad,” Howard said. “I had to overcome the nerves.”
After one quarter, the Dragons trailed by two and had been outrebounded 10-6. Fairland coach Jon Buchanan was not pleased with his squad. Howard said Buchanan didn’t have to say a word.
“I don’t remember what he said after the first quarter,” Howard said. “We just knew we didn’t play our best.”
Fairland outscored Raceland 53-13 the rest of the way, regularly turning turnovers into points. Harlie Lyons scored 17 and Jenna Stone 10.
Buchanan said he was impressed with Howard’s production.
“One thing you’re never going to question with Miaa is her effort,” Buchanan said. “You’re never going to question her energy. In the first quarter, we didn’t have that other than Miaa. She was our catalyst.”
Emilee Garvin paced the Rams with seven points.
RACELAND 12 0 9 2 — 25: Haney 5, E. Garvin 7, Smith 5, Maynard 2, Collins 6.
FAIRLAND 10 10 21 22 — 63: Marshall 5, Lyons 17, Brumfield 2, King 4, Hinkle 9, Stone 10, Howard 13, Orsbon 3.
SPRING VALLEY 64, PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 57: The Timberwolves (7-4) overcame an 18-point deficit to hand the Titans (14-1) their first loss.
Portsmouth Notre Dame, ranked second in Ohio Division IV, led 32-14 after an Ava Hassel free throw with 4:34 left in the second period. Spring Valley closed within 14 by halftime, then went on a tremendous run to trail 48-45 by the end of the third quarter.
The Timberwolves’ ability to speed up the game against the taller Titans was key and they took advantage of it in the fourth quarter. Caroline Asbury’s basket off a turnover with 2:40 left gave Spring Valley it’s first lead since the opening seconds of the game at 54-52. Sydney Meredith drove for a basket at 1:59, then she and Asbury scored again before Bree Saunders’ bucket made it 64-54.
Cassie Schaffer hit a 3-pointer with 6 seconds to play to set the score.
Asbury led the Timberwolves with 20 points. Meredith scored 19 and Christopher 10.
Hassel led Portsmouth Notre Dame with 20 points. Claire Detwiler scored 19 and snagged 17 rebounds.
SPRING VALLEY 9 13 23 19 — 64: Christopher 10, Saunders 6, V. Asbury 2, Bailey 5, Meredith 19, Edwards 4, C. Asbury 20.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 22 14 12 9 — 57: Schmidt 2, Hassel 20, Schafer 3, C. Dettwiler 19, Cassidy 9, Campbell 4.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 65, ALEXANDER 61: Myra Cuffee scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the Black Eagles (8-2) rally past the Spartans.
Alexander (8-5) led most of the way, but South Charleston held on to the last of six lead changes in the fourth quarter. Mia Toombs’ 3-point play with 1:11 left gave the Black Eagles a 62-60 lead they never relinquished.
Maliha Witten scored 18 for South Charleston. Genevieve Potter scored 11 and Toombs 10.
Marlee Grinstead paced the Spartans with 28 points. Kara Meeks scored 15 and Erin Scurlock 10.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 11 21 13 20 — 65: Cuffee 20, Witten 18, Potter 11, Toombs 10, Terry 6.
ALEXANDER 18 14 15 14 — 61: Mace 2, Richardson 4, Meadows 2, Scurlock 10, Meeks 15, Grinstead 28.
WARREN 44, BISHOP FENWICK 38: The Warriors (14-1) built a 25-11 lead and held off the Falcons (7-11).
Alexis Frazee, a 5-foot-10 freshman, led Warren with 10 points. Erin Kohls scored 15 and Emily Adams 13 for Bishop Fenwick.
BISHOP FENWICK 7 4 12 15 — 38: Fultz 2, Tebbe 2, Breckman 6, Kohls 15, Adams 13.
WARREN 10 15 11 8 — 44: Smith 4, Alloway 4, Saboley 9, Grayson 3, Frazee 10, Bowe 2, Ryan 6.