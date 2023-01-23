HUNTINGTON — Fairland is happy to be ranked third, but seeking to be No. 1
The Dragons (17-0) are No. 3 in Division II in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.
“I feel we can win the state this year,” senior guard Tomi Hinkle said. “All of us are ready to win. We just have to stay focused.”
Some voters think so, too, as Fairland received three No. 1 votes after picking up none in last week’s initial poll. The Dragons received 133 points. Defending champion Kettering Alter (15-2) earned seven first-place votes and 161 points. Toledo Central Catholic (15-1) garnered six No. 1 nods and 154 points.
Fairland captured voters’ attention Saturday with a 56-37 victory over Division III power Cincinnati Country Day. The Dragons held the Nighthawks (10-2) 17 points below their season average.
“Lately we haven’t been playing good defense, but this probably was our best defensive game,” Hinkle said of the triumph. “That’s going to be our key thing. Offense will come to us.”
Alliance Marlington (14-1, 121) and 2022 Division III champion Cincinnati Purcell Marian (15-2, 106, 3) are fourth and fifth, respectively. Copley (16-1, 66), Unioto (17-0, 65), Canfield (15-1, 61), Hamilton Badin (15-2, 42, 1) and Findlay Liberty-Benton (15-1, 37) round out the top 10.
Wheelersburg (15-2, 60) is eighth in Division III, ahead of No. 12 Portsmouth West, which received votes, even though the Senators (17-1) defeated the Pirates 55-46 last week. Worthington Christian (16-1, 184, 15) is No. 1, followed by Shaker Heights Laurel (11-5, 126, 3), North Adams (18-0, 126), Smithville (15-1, 101), Ottawa-Glandorf (15-3, 97), Belmont Union Local (18-0, 87), Columbus Africentric (13-3, 81), Wheelersburg, Apple Creek Waynedale (14-2, 44) and Cincinnati Country Day (10-2, 29).
South Gallia (16-2, 33) held steady at No. 10 in Division IV. Portsmouth Notre Dame (17-1, 80) is sixth.
New Madison Tri-Village, 200, 20) is a unanimous No. 1. Fort Laramie (16-1, 173), Toledo Christian (13-2, 120), Berne Union (18-0, 113) and Richmond Heights (14-2, 85) make up the rest of the top five. Maria Stein Marion Local (15-2, 72) is seventh, followed by Hannibal River (16-1, 58) and New Washington Buckeye Central (15-2, 51).
Mason (16-0) is top-ranked in Division I.
Boys poll
South Point (13-2) is 14th in Division III. The Pointers picked up 12 points. Casstown Miami (15-1, 151, 7) is No. 1. Minford (14-1, 96) is fourth.
Lakewood St. Edward (13-0, 166, 14) is atop Division I. Columbus Ready 14-0, 162, 10) is top-ranked in Division II. Richmond Heights (16-0, 185, 16) is No. 1 in Division IV.