ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland’s girls basketball team held off a strong second half from Eastern on Friday to earn a 56-50 win over the Lady Eagles at the Carl York Center.
Fairland (2-0) appeared to be on its way to an easy victory at halftime with a double-digit lead, but Eastern (1-4) closed the lead with a 10-2 run late in the fourth quarter to cut into the Dragons’ advantage.
“We turned the ball over there, I don’t know how many we had in the fourth quarter,” Fairland head coach Jon Buchanan said. “Just things like we get a defensive rebound and can’t throw an outlet pass, silly stuff like that.
“Our kids want to keep attacking and there’s positives to that, but like today we missed two wide open layups at the end, they came down and made two threes and now it’s really close.”
Eastern’s Jennifer Parker scored three points in the first half. In the second half, she scored 17 of her team-high 20 points including 11 in the fourth period.
Sydney Reynolds scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half for Eastern.
When Fairland needed points, it was freshman Bree Allen who came through, leading all scorers with 25 points.
“Bree’s just a special player,” Buchanan said. “Her IQ is really good; her skill level is really good especially for a kid her size.”
Allen led off the game with a put back of an offensive rebound. She was fouled on the play and made the foul shot to open scoring. Allen scored seven more points in the opening quarter as Fairland opened a 16-2 lead.
By halftime, Allen had 14 points and Fairland took a 28-15 lead into halftime.
Buchanan rested Allen to start the second half, and the rest of the Dragons only allowed the Eagles to score three points until Allen returned.
When she re-entered the game with 4:33 to go in the third period, she scored seven of the Dragons’ next nine points.
“I was in really bad foul trouble there, but the team pulled together,” Allen said.
Fairland turned the ball over 22 times in the contest including some crucial miscues down the final two-minute stretch of the game. During that time, Eastern cut a 53-40 Fairland advantage to 55-48 with 1:03 to play.
Reynolds scored with 36 seconds left to cut the deficit to five. Allen knocked down a foul shot to set the final tally.
Parker’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left was too long and landed out of bounds giving Fairland the ball and it managed to avoid a final foul attempts by the Eagles to stop the clock.
Buchanan said Fairland’s next game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Portsmouth Notre Dame.
EASTERN 2 13 13 22 — 50: Reed 3, E. Durst 5, Reynolds 13, Rockhold 1, Parker 20, J. Durst 6, Carleton 2.
FAIRLAND 16 12 14 14 — 56: Marshall 10, Brumfield 5, Bruce 9, Allen 25, Howard 1, Orsbon 6.