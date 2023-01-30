The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Undefeated Fairland remains third in Division II in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.

One of eight teams in all of Ohio without a loss, the Dragons (19-0) received three first-place votes and 100 points. Defending state champion Kettering Alter (17-3, 114, 4) remained No. 1 despite losing 79-56 to No. 9 Hamilton Badin (17-2, 44, 1). Toledo Central Catholic (16-2, 113, 2) stayed second even though it lost 62-49 to unranked Fremont Ross (15-3).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

