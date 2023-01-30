HUNTINGTON — Undefeated Fairland remains third in Division II in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.
One of eight teams in all of Ohio without a loss, the Dragons (19-0) received three first-place votes and 100 points. Defending state champion Kettering Alter (17-3, 114, 4) remained No. 1 despite losing 79-56 to No. 9 Hamilton Badin (17-2, 44, 1). Toledo Central Catholic (16-2, 113, 2) stayed second even though it lost 62-49 to unranked Fremont Ross (15-3).
Cincinnati Purcell Marion (18-2, 93, 3), which won the Division III state title least season before moving up, is fourth. Alliance Marlington (15-2, 80) rounds out the top five. Canfield (16-1, 77, 3) is sixth, followed by Copley (19-1, 76, 6), Unioto (18-0, 45), Hamilton Badin and Findlay Liberty-Benton (17-1, 25).
In Division III, Portsmouth West (20-1, 51) is eighth and Wheelersburg (17-2, 44) ninth, ahead of Liberty Center (16-2, 26). Worthington Christian (18-1, 149, 14) is top-ranked, with North Adams (21-0, 99) second. Shaker Heights Laurel (11-6, 92, 2) is third, followed by Belmont Union Local (19-0, 92), Ottawa-Glandorf (14-3, 84), Smithville (17-2, 64) and Columbus Africentric (15-4, 62).
In Division IV, the smallest classification, South Gallia (17-3, 20) jumped from 10th to ninth ahead of Convoy Crestview (13-5, 15) and New Middletown Spring (16-2, 15). Portsmouth Notre Dame (17-1, 70) is sixth, Maria Stein Marion Local (17-2, 63) seventh and Hannibal River (18-1, 51) eighth.
New Madison Tri-Village (21-0, 160, 16) is a unanimous No. 1. Fort Laramie (18-1, 136) is second, followed in the top five by Sugar Grove Berne Union (19-0, 121), Toledo Christian (14-2, 101) and Richmond Heights (16-2, 79).
In Division I, the large-school class, Cincinnati West Clermont (20-0, 141, 5) is No. 1, follwed by Mason, Liberty Township Lakota East, Marysville, Olmsted Falls, Pickerington Central, Cincinnati Princeton, Oxford Talawanda, Olentangy Liberty and Bellbrook.
In the boys poll, South Point (15-2, 24) is 12th in Division III. The Pointers trail No. 10 Malvern (16-1) by seven points. Camden Preble Shawnee (16-3, 27, 1) is 11th. Minford (15-1, 101) is third. The Falcons lone loss is to West Virginia Class AAAA No. 4 Huntington High (13-2).
Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (12-4, 120, 9) moved up from second to first. Toledo Emmanuel Christian (15-2, 105, 3) is second. Casstown Miami East (17-2, 84, 1) tumbled from No. 1 to No. 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (13-3, 65) completed the tip five. Findlay Liberty-Benton (16-1, 46, 1), Columbus Africentric (14-4, 42), Worthngton Christian (14-2, 41) and Martin Ferry (14-1, 41) make up the six through nine spots.
Lakewood St. Edward (15-0) tops Division I, Columbus Ready (17-0) Division II and Richmond Heigts (18-0) Division IV.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.