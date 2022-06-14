HUNTINGTON -- Fairland's girls and Ironton's boys are are their way up.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Tuesday reclassified the Dragons girls basketball team from Division III, the state's second-smallest classification, to Division II. the second-largest. The Fighting Tigers' boys also were bumped up from III to II.
"The only thing I wanted to be more than DIII was DII," Fairland girls coach Jon Buchanan said. "I'm pumped about it. The high school experience should be about challenging yourself and seeing what you can become. DII will be a challenge. We're looking forward to that."
Buchanan coached Fairland to the Elite Eight last year in Division III. The Dragons return everyone from that team that finished 25-3, 14-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The cutoff for Division III was 200 girls. Fairland has 197 girls enrolled. Eight more were credited to the school's number via the OHSAA competitive balance formula, which takes into account students who have moved into the district after their seventh grade year.
The competitive balance count pushed Ironton's boys into a higher division. The Fighting Tigers, who return the majority of players from last season's 11-10 team, were tagged with a competitive balance number of 23. Just three public schools -- East Cleveland Shaw (80), Dayton Northridge (46) and Cincinnati Woodward (36) -- garnered a higher competitive balance number in Division II. OHSAA enrollment figures show Ironton with 177 boys. The competitive balance number, though, meant a calculation of 203.
Tigers coach Chris Barnes said his team will show up and play, no matter the division. Barnes said Ironton already plays or scrimmages larger schools in Ashland, Russell, Boyd County, Hurricane, Gallia Academy, Hillsboro and others.
"It's a new challenge," Barnes said. "We have a chance to be pretty darned good. Every division is tough. You look a few years ago and the best team was North College Hill in Cincinnati and they were a DIII."
Gallia Academy is the only other local school with boys and girls basketball programs in Division II. Fairland's boys and Ironton's girls basketball teams remained in Division III. Meigs was the only other local program to change divisions. The Marauders moved down from Division II to Division III.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
