ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jon Buchanan loves basketball so much he’s willing to help develop girls who will play against his team.
The Fairland High School basketball coach and his staff begin the sixth year of their fall youth girls basketball camp at Fairland West Elementary and Fairland High School’s Carl York Center. The league features players from throughout the Tri-State, even as far away as Gallipolis, Ohio, Portsmouth, Ohio, and Hurricane, West Virginia. It is open to girls in grades kindergarten through sixth.
“We get kids from all over, and the only other place I know that offers something close to what we offer is the Ceredo-Kenova Community Center,” Buchanan said.
The C-K camp, though, is mainly for teams and features games. Buchanan said his is different in that, while games are played, it emphasizes individual skills development. Players aren’t on set teams and will be on different squads each week. Practices take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning this week, with games from 1-2, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. on Sundays.
“We schedule it so the kids and their parents can go to church,” Buchanan said. “We know that’s more important. Everybody gets to play the same amount of time. We teach how to shoot, play defense, run the floor, space the floor. It’s totally different than any other league I know of.”
The cost is $40 per player. Buchanan said he tries to keep the league affordable and that private training can cost $40 for one hour. Fairland’s league offers 18 sessions through six weeks for that amount.
“It helps the Fairland kids, but those from other schools, too,” Buchanan said. “Gallia brought 13 girls and we’ll play against them, but it’s good for the kids.”
Buchanan is one of the more successful coaches in the Tri-State, with more than 200 victories and two state tournament Final Four appearances. He may be reached at jonathan.buchanan@fairland.k12.oh.us.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
