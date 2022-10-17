The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Fairland’s girls and Rock Hill’s boys won Ohio Valley Conference cross country championships Saturday at Ironton High School.

The Dragons finished with 37 points to edge runner-up Gallia Academy by four. Rock Hill was third with 58 and Ironton fourth with 74. Coal Grove’s Laura Hamm won the individual race in 20:35.32. Anna Davis of Ironton was second in 21:27.71 and Fairland’s Molly Dunlap third in 21:58.32.

