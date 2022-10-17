IRONTON — Fairland’s girls and Rock Hill’s boys won Ohio Valley Conference cross country championships Saturday at Ironton High School.
The Dragons finished with 37 points to edge runner-up Gallia Academy by four. Rock Hill was third with 58 and Ironton fourth with 74. Coal Grove’s Laura Hamm won the individual race in 20:35.32. Anna Davis of Ironton was second in 21:27.71 and Fairland’s Molly Dunlap third in 21:58.32.
The Redmen boys captured their eighth consecutive league championship, finishing with 24 points. Fairland was second with 51, followed by Gallia Academy with 77 and Ironton with 83. Charlie Putnam of Portsmouth was the individual champ in 16:13.31. Brody Buchanan of Fairland placed second in 17:41.46. Connor Blagg of Rock Hill ran third in 17:47.93.
Fairland won the middle school boys race, with Coal Grove’s Seth Hamm taking the individual crown. Gallia Academy was the girls champion. Maddy Ferguson of Coal Grove was the top individual in 14:21.69.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 2, EAST CARTER 1: An own goal against the Raiders (13-6-2) gave the Lions (11-3-2) a 2-1 victory and the 16th Region championship in Lloyd, Kentucky. Patrick McDavid scored one minute into the contest to give East Carter a 1-0 lead. Dane Sanderson tied it with a goal in the 23rd minute.
Boyd County takes on Paul Laurence Dunbar at a date to be determined in the first round of the state tournament.
Girls soccer
EAST CARTER 5, RUSSELL 2: Ashlynn Elliott scored three goals to lift the Raiders over the Red Devils in the 16th Region tournament finals in Lloyd, Kentucky. East Carter will play Bishop Brossart in the first round of the state tournament.
Football
SOUTHERN 38, SOUTH GALLIA 13: Wyatt Smith completed 19 of 33 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown as the Tornadoes (4-5) defeated the Rebels (4-5). Damien Miller caught seven passes for 84 yards and Kolten Thomas eight for 75.
WAHAMA 48, WIRT COUNTY 14: The White Falcons (8-0) took advantage of four interceptions to rout the Tigers (4-3) in Mason, West Virginia. Sawyer Lambert carried 16 times for 193 yards and Connor Lambert six times for 141. For Wirt County, Channing Lowe gained 107 yards 13 attempts.
MEIGS 40, WELLSTON 0: The Marauders (5-4) jumped to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled past the Rockets (0-9) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Meigs outgained Wellston 411-35. Caleb Burnem carried 13 times for 113 yards for the Marauders. Griffin Cleland completed 15 of 24 passes for 195 yards.
