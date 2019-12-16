ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — At one point, Chesapeake actually had the lead.
Then Fairland asserted itself big time and rolled past the Lady Panthers, 62-25, Monday night in girls high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
Chesapeake’s Maddie Ward scored the first two points on the night and the Dragons took over from there, running off 30 straight points over the next two periods before Taylor Hicks made the first of two free throws with six seconds left before halftime to end the drought.
“That was impressive,” Chesapeake coach Chris Hall said. “We didn’t show up.”
Fairland exerted a pressure defense at the outset and forced the Lady Panthers into 30-plus turnovers.
“Our goal was to speed up the game,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “Rebound and take away their ball handlers. We did an excellent job with both.”
Fairland (3-3 overall, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference) is off until Friday. The Dragons play Heath in a tournament at Mount Vernon College.
Chesapeake (3-4 overall, 2-3 OVC) is home to Gallia Academy on Thursday.
Fairland had 10 players score two or more points. Freshman Tomi Hinkle led the way with a career-high 19. She netted 12 in the second half.
“She’s had three or four games with 10 or more points,” Buchanan said. “She’s had a couple of freshman games, too. She just needs to be more consistent.”
Senior Jenna Stone added 11 points for the Dragons, who sank nine three-pointers.
“Jenna did a good job,” Buchanan said.
No Chesapeake player reached double figures. Blake Anderson led with eight.
Ward, usually a high scorer for the Lady Panthers, found the going tough and totaled three points. Chesapeake had seven baskets for the game.
“Guard Ward and Anderson and pressure the other players,” Buchanan said. “They rarely caught the ball in space.”
CHESAPEAKE 2 1 9 13 — 25: Pauley 5, Hicks 5, Anderson 8, McComas 1, Ward 3, Duncan 3.
FAIRLAND 16 14 16 16 — 62: E. Marshall 7, Penix 3, Roland 2, Brumfield 6, King 4, Hinkle 19, J. Stone 11, Judge 3, Howard 5, Orston 2.