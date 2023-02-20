Bree Allen scored 19 points, 15 on 3-point baskets, Monday night to lead top-seeded Fairland (24-0) to a 61-23 victory over No. 8 seed Circleville (19-5) in a Division II district semifinal girls high school basketball game in Jim Myers Gymnasium at Logan High School.
“When I went in the gym before we left on the bus I was making a lot, so I figured I might as well try a couple,” said Allen, a 6-foot junior who went 7 of 9 from the floor, 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
The Tigers, featuring three players in the 6-foot range, packed in a tight two-three zone defense and dared the Dragons to shoot over it. Fairland did, making 14 of 29 (48.2%) 3-pointers and 23 of 50 (46%) shots overall.
“We shot the ball super well early,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “We knew we were going to have the open shots because of the way they guard. We figured it’d be two-three the whole time and (Circleville coach Brian Bigam) wanted it to be two-three the whole time.”
Allen made two 3-point shots and Kamryn Barnitz one as the Dragons, ranked second in the state in Division II, raced to a 13-0 lead. The Tigers used a 7-0 run to pull within 16-9, but Allen and Tomi Hinkle swished 3-pointers and the rout was on.
Circleville switched to man-to-man for a while in the second half, but that made no difference. The Tigers were giving up an average of 35 points per game and hadn’t surrendered more than 56 all season. The 38-point loss was by far Circleville’s worst of the season and could have been worse if not for a continuously running clock.
“They’d been holding people down,” Buchanan said. “We wanted to be fast paced, get our score up and not have to play against their half-court defense because it’s really good. They do a good job of guarding the high post and make you shoot the ball from the perimeter.”
Fairland led 34-13 at halftime and squashed any hopes Circleville had of coming back by opening the third quarter with an 8-0 run as Allen and Bailey Russell sandwiched 3-pointers around a basket inside by Addison Godby.
Allen also grabbed eight rebounds as the Dragons held a 36-18 edge in that statistic. Hinkle and Russell each scored 11 points as Fairland held the Tigers to 9-for-50 shooting.
Maddie Blakeman led Circleville with 10 points.
No. 12 seed Fairfield Union (15-9) upset fourth-seeded Marietta 45-40 in the other semifinal. The Falcons will play Fairland for the district championship at 6 pm Friday at Southeastern High School.
Rebounds: C 18 (Mo. Blakeman 6), F 36 (Allen 8). Team rebounds: C 9, F 5. Deadball rebounds: C 2, F 1. Steals: C 8 (Mo. Blakeman 3), F 7 (Hinkle 2, Bailey 2). Blocked shots: C 2 (Yancey, Bigam), F 3 (Bruce 2). Turnovers: C 16, F 15. Fouls: 6, F 7. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
