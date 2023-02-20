The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230221-hds-fairlandgirls.jpg
Fairland’s Addison Godby (3) grabs a rebound between Circleville’s Maddie Blakeman (3) and Gabby McConnell (32) Monday night during a high school basketball game at Logan High School in Logan, Ohio.

 KATIE KEENEY | For The Herald-Dispatch

LOGAN, Ohio — Just call her “Three Allen.”

Bree Allen scored 19 points, 15 on 3-point baskets, Monday night to lead top-seeded Fairland (24-0) to a 61-23 victory over No. 8 seed Circleville (19-5) in a Division II district semifinal girls high school basketball game in Jim Myers Gymnasium at Logan High School.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

