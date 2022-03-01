HUNTINGTON -- Fairland 42, Fort Frye 32 was so last year.
The Dragons (24-2) defeated the Cadets (20-4) in girls high school basketball on Dec. 22 in Marietta, but the stakes are higher when the teams meet again at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Ohio Division III Region 11 tournament semifinals at Logan High School's Jim Myers Gym. Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said he and his players are taking nothing for granted heading into the Sweet 16 game, the Dragons' sixth regional appearance since 2012 and first since 2018.
"We're ecstatic to be there," Buchanan said. "We're going to be less than two weeks away from the state tournament. Two more wins and you're in Dayton. I'm excited to be in this spot. I'm excited to still be practicing."
Fairland, ranked 11th in the state Associated Press poll, features no seniors on its roster and starts juniors Reese Barnitz and Tomi Hinkle, sophomores Bree Allena nd Kylee Bruce and freshman Kamryn Barnitz. Allen leads the squad in scoring at 17.7 points per game. She also averages 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots. Hinkle scores 16.2 points per game and just passed the 1,000 career point mark. She also averages 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Bruce averages 9.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks, Kamryn Barnitz 8.2 points and Reese Barnitz 4.8.
Fort Frye counters with Hannah Archer, a Wheeling University signee averaging 19.1 points. Buchanan called Archer the best catch-and-shoot player he's seen in 13 years of coaching. MacKenzie Dalton scores 12.6 points from her point guard position. Kianna O'Brien averages 8.1 points. Gwyn Rauch and Khloee Ross are defensive specialists rounding out the starting lineup.
The Cadets also feature freshman Kimmie Duskey, who came off the bench to help Fort Frye beat defending state champion Berlin Hiland 37-24 in the East District 2 title game.
In the other semifinal, top-ranked Wheelersburg (23-0) takes on Belmont Union Local (23-3) at 8 p.m. The regional appearance is the Pirates' fourth since 2015.
"I continue to be amazed by this group," Wheelersburg coach Dusty Spradlin said. "Who in their right mind expects a team that loses three starters off an Elite Eight team to come in and do what we've done this year? These girls are tough. They play for each other. Sometimes we look a little rough and ragged, but there is always somebody stepping up."
The winners meet for the region championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Logan. The state tournament begins March 10 at the University of Dayton.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
