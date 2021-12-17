PEDRO, Ohio -- Traditional power Fairland wasn't about to give up its Ohio Valley Conference crown to upstart Rock Hill without a tussle.
The Dragons (6-2 overall, 6-0 OVC) dominated Thursday night in a 49-22 victory over the host Redwomen (6-2, 4-2) in girls high school basketball.
"There was a lot of hype," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said of the game, which featured a large crowd. "Rock Hill gained a lot of kids in the offseason. They're definitely improved and their record showed that. Our kids recognized that and were really locked in on both ends of the floor."
The Dragons particularly were effective on defense. No Redwomen's player reached double figures in scoring. Buchanan praised the Barnitz sisters -- junior Reese and freshman Kamryn for their efforts guarding Rock Hill's potent scorers. He also gushed about the rebounding of Kylee Bruce and Bree Allen. Bruce grabbed 12 rebounds and Allen 11.
"We gave up 22 points today, 5 1/2 points a quarter, to a team that's scoring 50 or 60 points a game, that's incredible," Buchanan said. "Not only did we play well defensively, when they shot the ball, we rebounded. They have some big, strong kids who really get after the glass. Bree and Kylee to just be sophomores, they grow and mature every single day. I can't say enough about those two kids."
Fairland, winner of four of the last five OVC titles and defending co-champion with Coal Grove, led 12-10 after one quarter. From that point, the Dragons dominated, outscoring Rock Hill 17-4 in the second quarter and 20-8 in the second half.
Allen scored 14 points and Reese Barnitz and Tomi Hinkle 12 each. Hinkle snared eight rebounds and Barnitz five.
"Defensively we did a great job," Buchanan said. "We talked to our kids about how hard is would be to guard Hazley (Matthews) and Hadyn (Bailey). They're really good. Emma Harper got a couple of three balls on us in the first half. We tried to make some adjustments to not let her have open threes and keep Hazley out of the lane."
Matthews paced the Redwomen with eight points.
The Dragons return to action vs. Portsmouth West (8-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. Rock Hill entertains Ironton St. Joe at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27.
ROCK HILL 10 4 6 2 -- 22: Matney 2, H. Risner 0, Easterling 4, Matthews 8, Bailey 2, Kidd 0, Harper 6.
FAIRLAND 12 17 14 6 -- 49: R. Barnitz 12, Black 0, Salyer 3, Allen 14, Hinkle 12, K. Barnitz 3, Taylor 0, Bruce 5.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
