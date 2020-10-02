ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Maddie Miller and Olivia White each scored two goals to lead Fairland to a 5-0 victory over Chesapeake Thursday in girls high school soccer at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Miaa Howard made two saves to earn the shutout. Nina Miller scored one goal and Maddie Miller issued an assist.
Matti Adkins made 14 saves for the Panthers.
Maddie Miller scored the game-winning goal just 13 seconds into the contest, then assisted White at 9:47 to make it 2-0. At 15:46, Nina Miller scored. White Made it 4-0 with a goal at 17:17. Maddie Miller set the score when she found the net at 26:47.
HURRICANE 1, RIPLEY 0: Lauren Dye’s second-half goal off an assist by Bryanna Price gave the Redskins (2-0) a triumph over the host Vikings.
Hurricane outshot Ripley 31-2. Olivia Bird made two saves to secure the shutout. Ashley Craigo made 15 stops for Ripley.
WHEELERSBURG 3, WAVERLY 3: Pirates goalkeeper Brynley Preston made 18 saves as Wheelersburg prevented the Tigers from clinching at least a share of the Southern Ohio Conference title.
Laney Eller scored all of the Pirates’ goals as Wheelersburg led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, only to see Waverly come back each time on goals by Zoiee Smith, Kylie Smith and Amelia Willis, respectively.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, SOUTH POINT 1: The Blue Devils controlled the the ball effectively in defeating the home-standing Pointers (7-5-1 overall, 4-2-1 Ohio Valley Conference).
Brody Wilt scored on a header off a pass by Colton Roe in the 22nd minute to give Gallia Academy a 1-0 lead. Evan Stapleton added a goal nine minutes later. Wilt scored again in the 35th minute to make it 3-0.
Zane Walters assisted Xander Dornon in the 53rd minute as South Point pulled within 3-1, but the Pointers moved no closer.
Bryson Miller made five saves for the Blue Devils. Jaylon Halfhill saved eight shots for the Pointers.
“They controlled the first half entirely,” South Point coach Zach Jenkins said. “I’d say possession was 85:15 in the first half.”
Gallia Academy won despite key player Keegan Daniels being out of the lineup.
“They had guys really step up for them,” Jenkins said. “I thought the Wilt kid played outstanding and Roe was a big problem for us with his speed.”
HURRICANE 1, POINT PLEASANT 1: Adam Veroski scored in the 60th minute to pull the Big Blacks (6-3-4) into a tie with the host Redskins.
Jake Bock scored off a rebound in the 47th minute to give Hurricane a 1-0 lead.
WHEELERSBURG 7, WAVERLY 0: Aaron Jolly’s hat trick paced the Pirates (11-0) to a win over the home-standing Tigers.
Max Hagans put Wheelersburg ahead 1-0 2:16 into the match. Jolly then scored three straight to make it 4-0. Jackson Schwamberger, Nathan Sylvia and Braxton Sammons finished the scoring.
Volleyball
COAL GROVE 3, PORTSMOUTH 2: The guest Hornets rallied from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to defeat the Trojans 22-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Maddie Perry made 14 kills and Sydney Tackett 13 for Portsmouth.Olivia Ramey chipped in 10 assists.
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, SOUTH POINT 0: The Blue Angels swept the visiting Pointers 25-8, 25-9, 25-10 to win their 66th consecutive OVC match and post their 39th straight sweep in league play.
Regan Wilcoxon led Gallia Academy (14-3 overall, 9-0 OVC) with 26 points and 34 assists. Maddy Petro made 16 kills. Jenna Harrison had 14 digs.
BOYD COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 0: Audrey Biggs made 12 kills to lead the lions (10-2) to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 triumph over the host Volleycats (6-7).
The victory was Boyd County’s fourth over Ashland this season.
Tennis
GILL WINS SOC TITLE: Maddie Gill of Wheelersburg defeated Katherine Nelson of Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, 6-0, Thursday to win the Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis No. 1 singles championship.
Football
CANCELLATION: Sciotoville East’s game with Portsmouth Notre Dame Friday was canceled because of health and safety concerns.