HUNTINGTON -- Fairland remained third, but pulled within six points of first, in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.
The Dragons (21-0) earned three No. 1 votes and 97 points in Division II. Fairland gained eight points on co-Nos. 1 Kettering Alter (19-3, 4, 103) and Toledo Central Catholic (19-2, 103, 3). Cincinnati Purcell Marian (19-2, 82, 2) and Canfield (18-1, 64, 1) round out the top five. Alliance Marlington (18-2, 63) is sixth, followed by Copley (21-1, 57), Hamilton Badin (19-2, 44, 1), Unioto (21-0, 37) and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (14-4, 22).
In Division III, Portsmouth West (21-1, 45) is eighth and Wheelersburg (20-2, 27) ninth. Doylestown Chippewa (17-4, 16) and Tipp City Bethel (18-4, 16) share the 10th spot. Worthington Christian (19-1, 124, 10) is No. 1 ahead of North Adams (22-0, 109, 2), Belmont Union Local (21-0, 84), Shaker Heights Laurel (13-6, 76, 1), Ottawa-Glandorf (16-3, 74), Columbus Africentric (17-4, 59) and Smithville (19-2, 46).
South Gallia (18-3, 25) is No. 10 in Division IV. Portsmouth Notre Dame (18-2, 44) is seventh. Sandwiched between the Titans and Rebels are Toledo Christian (15-4, 34) and Convoy Crestview (15-4, 26). New Madison Tri-Village (22-0, 138, 13) tops the division. Fort Laramie (19-2, 120) is second ahead of Berne Union (21-0, 104, 1), Richmond Heights (18-3, 70), Maria Stein Marion Local (18-3, 60) and Hannibal River (20-1, 56).
In Division I, the largest classification, West Clermont (22-0, 132, 8) is No. 1, followed by Mason, Cincinnati Princeton, Oxford Talawanda, Olmsted Falls, Lakota East, Marysville, Olentangy Liberty, Pickerington Central and Toledo Start.
In the boys poll, South Point (16-3, 22) is ranked in the top 10 for the first time this season. The Pointers are tied with Camden Preble Shawnee (17-3, 22) at No. 10. Cleveland Lutheran East (14-4, 117, 9) is No. 1. Minford (17-1, 91, 3) is second. Casstown Miami East (19-2, 87, 1), Ottowa-Glandorf (15-3, 81) and Toledo Christian (15-3, 54) complete the top five. Columbus Africentric (17-4, 43) is sixth, followed by Martins Ferry (16-1, 39), Malvern (18-1, 30) and Worthington Christian (16-2, 29).
Centerville (17-2, 117, 5) is No. 1 in Division I, having traded places with No. 2 Lakewood St. Edward (15-1, 110, 8). Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Monroe Falls, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Garfield, Pickerington Central and Fairfield round out the top 10.
In Division II, Columbus Ready (19-0, 117, 9) is No. 1 and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne (19-2, 115, 3) No. 2. Rocky River Lutheran West, Cincinnati Taft, Sandusky, Toledo Central Catholic, Defiance, Youngstown Ursuline, Zanesville Maysville and Cincinnati Woodward complete the top 10.
In Division IV, Richmond Heights (20-0, 129, 12) is atop the rankings. Jackson Center (19-1, 107) is second. Leesburg Fairfield is third ahead of Russia, Convoy Crestview, Maria Stein Marion Local, Lowellville, Troy Christian, Caldwell and Hamler Patrick Henry.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
