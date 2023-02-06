The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230205 fairlandgirls 01.jpg
Fairland's Bree Allen (22) attempts a shot as the Dragons take on Spring Valley during a high school girls basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Fairland High School in Proctorville.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Fairland remained third, but pulled within six points of first, in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.

The Dragons (21-0) earned three No. 1 votes and 97 points in Division II. Fairland gained eight points on co-Nos. 1 Kettering Alter (19-3, 4, 103) and Toledo Central Catholic (19-2, 103, 3). Cincinnati Purcell Marian (19-2, 82, 2) and Canfield (18-1, 64, 1) round out the top five. Alliance Marlington (18-2, 63) is sixth, followed by Copley (21-1, 57), Hamilton Badin (19-2, 44, 1), Unioto (21-0, 37) and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (14-4, 22).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

