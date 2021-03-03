The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairland High School golfer Clayton Thomas committed to play at Marshall University. 

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Marshall University will have a second Thomas brother who can put the ball in the hole.

Former Fairland High School all-stater Luke Thomas is a junior guard on the Thundering Herd basketball team. He will be joined on the MU campus by his brother Clayton, who will play golf for the Herd.

Clayton Thomas, a senior golf and basketball standout at Fairland, committed to Marshall.

“It’s been a big goal of mine to get there,” Thomas said. “It will be like home for me because I play at Guyan.”

“Guyan” is the Guyan Golf & Country Club course, the Herd’s home facility. Thomas has played there since he took up golf four years ago. He said he likely will redshirt his first season since the NCAA is allowing college seniors to be eligible to return for an additional year because of COVID-19 causing seasons to be canceled.

Thomas is a qualifier for the state tournament in Ohio and has performed well on junior circuits and even higher levels. He made the cut for the 2021 West Virginia Open and outplayed several professional golfers when he shot 77-78-74--229, 13 over par, to finish 41st.

Thomas said he’d enjoy being a two-sport athlete at Marshall and would like to continue in basketball in some capacity. He is one of the premier 3-point shooters in Ohio and the Tri-State.

“It would be interesting,” Thomas said of being part of a basketball team with his brother again. “I hope to help with basketball some. I’d like to be a part of it.”

