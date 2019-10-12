COLUMBUS — Fairland High School’s Hanna Shrout is in third place after the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls state golf tournament.
Shrout, a senior playing in the state tournament for the third time, shot 1-under par 69 on the 5,752-yard, par-70 Gray Course at Ohio State University.
Gabby Woods of Clinton-Massie leads after shooting a 3-under 67. Jami Morris of Laurel shot 2-under 68. Defending champion Kyleigh Dull of Lakota is fourth at even par.
Shrout, who finished 23rd as a sophomore and eighth as a junior, started quickly, with birdies on two of the first three holes. Bogeys on holes No. 5 and No. 8 left her at even par and tied for third place after the front nine.
The Dragons’ standout remained even through 14 holes before a birdie on the 15th dropped her to 1-under. She parred out the rest of the round.
Lima Central Catholic and Marlington are tied for the team lead at 318, 16 strokes ahead of Tuscarawas Valley.
The tournament concludes on Saturday.