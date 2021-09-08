HUNTINGTON — Madison Reed was crying and gasping nearly to the point of hyperventilating while riding a horse.
The Fairland High School graduate and University of Kentucky senior wasn’t scared but elated. Tears of joy flowed as Reed learned she won the World Championship Horse Show last week at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville.
“I was crying,” Reed said. “My mouth dropped open and I covered my mouth. My trainer was telling me not to fall off the horse.”
Reed and her 4-year-old American Saddlebred Bogie, whose show name is Hear’s Looking at You, won the title in a competition with 20 other riders. Reed, the daughter of former Huntington High, Marshall University and Major League pitcher Rick Reed and his wife Dee, has won competitions, including the prestigious St. Louis Charity Horse Show, before but not a world championship until now.
Reed acquired Bogie in April and the rider and mount have worked diligently.
“We’ve been showing like crazy all through Kentucky,” Reed said. “We’d done really well, but hadn’t clicked yet.”
The top eight in the division advanced to the championship round. Reed and Bogie qualified fourth. In the final round, the duo clicked.
“Oh my goodness it was so thrilling,” Reed said. “It was the highest honor.”
Reed has been riding since she was 4.
“I went through the stage every little girl goes through, wanting a pony,” Reed said. “I played other sports — softball, volleyball, track, but just never fell in love with any of them like I did with horses. My parents were all for it.”
Reed credited her parents for her success, along with Marsha Anderson of Saddle Ridge Farm in Chesapeake, Ohio, Jane and Winsford Taylor and Sierra Comer of Taylor Made Farms in Hurricane, West Virginia, and Stephanie and Chris Brannon of Wingswept Farms in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Show horses and events featuring them are expensive. Reed said she has “been blessed” to have parents with the financial means to afford the sport. The Reeds don’t hand everything to Madison, however, and she said she’s glad for that.
“I work in a pizza restaurant to earn some money,” she said.
The next competition for Reed and Bogey is the American Royal Horse Show Sept. 22-26 in Kansas City.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
