Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of updates on former high school sports stars from the Tri-State participating in college athletics:
Fairland has produced an extraordinary number of college student-athletes in recent years, particularly for a small school. Here's a look at how six of them performed last season:
EMILY CHAPMAN, Cedarville women's basketball: The 5-foot-5 senior guard led the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 15.9 points per game. She also averaged 4.2 rebounds. 2.6 assists and 1.1 steal per game. Chapman made 45.3 percent of her shots, 44.3 from 3-point range and 87.9 from the free throw line. She has 1,207 points in her career. A two-time All-Great Midwest Conference first-teamer, Chapman will play her final season of college ball at Wright State.
MASON COX, Lyon wrestling: Cox finished fourth in the 285-pound division of the American Midwest Conference championships, pinning one opponent in 48 seconds and another in 1:19. He was named Lyon's athlete of the week once.
KEEDRICK CUNNINGHAM, West Virginia State football: The senior wide receiver caught 33 passes for 511 yards, an average of 15.48 yards per reception, and six touchdowns, with a long of 73 yards. He also carried once for 21 yards.
ALLIE MARSHALL, Cedarville women's basketball: Marshall averaged 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds last season.
MICHAEL STITT, Ohio Northern football: A sophomore running back, Stitt made the most of his one carry last season, gaining 13 yards.
KOLLIN VAN HORN, Cedarville men's basketball: The 6-8 senior center averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and one blocked shot per game last season. He was a National Christian College Athletic Association All-Midwest Region selection and a second-team All-Great Midwest Conference pick.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
