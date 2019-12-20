HUNTINGTON — How head coach Ty Holmes’ Huntington Highlanders boys basketball team would respond to its first pinch of adversity of the season was the question his squad had to answer as it hosted the Fairland Dragons on Thursday.
Just as it did in Tuesday’s loss at Cabell Midland, Huntington High (2-1) struggled to score points while Fairland found plenty of offense with a balanced attack to roll past the Highlanders 49-37.
Fairland (6-0) got 17 points from Porter in the contest.
Huntington faced the possibility of a two-game losing streak entering the game following its heartbreaking loss to the Knights on Tuesday. In that game, the Highlanders led by as many as 10 points in the second half, only to allow the Knights to rally with a 28-10 fourth-quarter spurt to hand Holmes’ team its first loss of the season.
Huntington built a 10-4 lead in the first quarter before Jacob Polcyn closed out the period with a basket that closed the gap to 10-6.
Dion Sims opened the second period with a basket, Zion Page hit a 3 and Sims connected on the back end of two foul shots to open a 16-10 lead over the Dragons. Porter then scored eight of the next 10 points as Fairland took its first lead of the game and never looked back.
Porter answered Sims’ free throw with a 3-pointer, Tevin Taylor added a basket and Porter connected on two more field goals, including a second 3-pointer to give Fairland a 20-16 lead.
Although Page hit a 3-pointer to pull Huntington to 20-19, Fairland answered with field goals by Gavin Hunt and a 3-pointer by Clayton Thomas to give the Dragons a 25-19 lead at halftime.
The two teams traded baskets in the third quarter and Fairland scored the first six points of the fourth period to build a 41-27 lead. The 19-point second-quarter burst by the Dragons in which Smith went to the bench with two fouls proved to be the difference.
Emirh White’s traditional 3-point play with 1:45 remaining got Huntington back to within 43-34, but the Dragons shot 5 of 8 from the foul line down the stretch to close out the game.
Smith finished with six points while Joe Patterson was the leading scorer for Huntington with nine.
“We didn’t play as a team,” senior Torin Lochow said following the loss. “(Fairland) had constant movement and got back-door layups. On offense we were just impatient.”
The Dragons travel to play Bishop Ready on Saturday at 2 p.m. while Huntington will play in the Ironton Classic on Saturday at the Conley Center against an opponent to be named.
FAIRLAND 6 19 10 14 — 49: Thomas 9, Porter 17, Polcyn 6, Williams 2, Hunt 7, Taylor 8.
HUNTINGTON 10 9 8 10 — 37: Patterson 9, Sims 7, Lochow 7, Smith 6, Archer 5, White 3.