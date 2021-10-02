SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Friday night’s high school football game between South Point and Fairland may have been homecoming for the Pointers, but the Ohio Valley Conference contest was all Dragons who walked away with a 41-7 win.
Fairland (5-1 overall, 2-1 OVC) got contributions from its passing game, rushing attack and dominated the line of scrimmage on defense putting constant pressure on South Point and holding its rival to 66 yards of total offense in the contest.
Still, Fairland head coach Melvin Cunningham felt there was room for improvement.
“I’m not going to say we were running on all cylinders,” Cunningham said.
“If you go really go back, we had a fumble in the first half, we had a couple of false starts, we ran into the punter, we gave up a fake punt because we weren’t doing our jobs. So, as far as running on all cylinders, I can’t really say that.”
South Point (0-6, 0-4) got the first score on Malik Pegram’s 95-yard fumble return that put the Pointers up 7-0 converting a turnover on Fairland’s opening drive of the game.
The Dragons bounced back on the next drive with a 53-yard run by J.D Brumfield and Fairland didn’t stop there.
In scoring 41 unanswered points, the offense totaled 432 yards. Quarterback Peyton Jackson completed 10 of 13 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns.
Brumfield led the rushing attack with 159 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns. Zander Schmidt contributed 32 yards on two carries along with 108 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
South Point was led by Maddox McCallister’s 15 yards rushing and quarterback Jordan Ermalovich’s 34 yards passing.
Elaysia Wilburn was named homecoming queen for South Point which next takes on Chesapeake at the Panthers’ Phil Davis Field.
Pointers head coach Chris Davis said the demoralizing loss to Fairland may hurt his team’s chances at being competitive against a winless team in Chesapeake.
“We got our butts kicked tonight, so I don’t know where (South Point’s) feelings are right now,” Davis said.
“I’ll get them on Monday, watch film, and see what we can do with it.”
Fairland returns home where the Dragons host Portsmouth.
FAIRLAND 13 21 0 7 — 41
SOUTH POINT 7 0 0 0 — 7
SP — Pegram 95 fumble return (Kazee kick).
F — Brumfield 53 run (kick failed).
F — Davis 17 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick).
F — Leep 6 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick).
F — Brumfield 6 run (Bruce kick).
F — Schmidt 61 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick).
F — Schmidt 16 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick).
F SP
First downs 23 7
Rushes-yards 26-260 32-29
Passes 10-14-0 6-18-1
Passing yards 172 34
Total yards 432 66
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 11-90 8-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (F) Brumfield 15-159, Jackson 8-42, Schmidt 2-32, Kitts 1-27; (SP) McCallister 5-15, Hanshaw 1-9, Morrison 8-9, Wilburn 2-6, Pegram 1-1, Ermalovich 11-(-8), Team 1-0.
PASSING: (F) Jackson 10-13-0, 172 yards, 4 TDs, Wall 0-1-0 (SP) Ermalovich 6-18-1, 34 yards.
RECEIVING: (F) Schmidt 4-108, Leep 3-26, Hunt 2-21, Davis 1-17; (SP) McCallister 2-11, Hanshaw 1-10, Lambert 1-6, Martin 1-5, Pegram 1-2.