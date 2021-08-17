ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Parents sometimes chastise children who leave doors open by asking if they were born in a barn.
Casey Hudson wasn't born in a barn, but lived in one for five years. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end/guard is one of the premier linemen in the Tri-State. He has the Dragons hoping for at least a return to the Elite Eight in Division VI and possibly a deeper run.
"I lived in a barn for a while with goats," Hudson said. "It was an old tobacco barn that we redid. My aunt had to have goat milk for breastfeeding, so we kept the goats down there and we lived above them. We moved out of there to our new house two years ago. I liked it. I liked the goats and the farm dog. We had a couple of cows. I told them to get some pigs, but they never did. They said pigs were too dirty."
Hudson isn't afraid to get dirty and is farm-boy strong. A quick pass rusher who is tough against the run, he helped Fairland to an 8-2 record in 2020. On offense, he plays left guard.
"I prefer defense," Hudson said. "I'm not the biggest offensive lineman, so I fit better at defensive end. I like offense, though, because I like pulling and hitting people. Getting a good trap on somebody, there's nothing like it."
Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said Hudson is a prize.
"I think Casey Hudson is the best lineman on our league," Cunningham said. "He could very well be one of the best linemen on both sides of the football, offensively and defensively. He's that special.
Hudson wants to play college ball, but is team-oriented.
"I think we can be really good," Hudson said. "I think we have state potential, honestly. If not state, I think we can go very deep in the playoffs."
Fairland defeated Rock Hill 41-7, Nelsonville-York 30-28 and Coal Grove 27-12 in the postseason last year before falling 47-7 to Fort Frye in the regional finals.
"Last year was a big confidence boost," Hudson said. "Freshman year we weren't able to do anything, sophomore year didn't make the playoffs, junior year we went to the Elite Eight. I hope we can continue to progress and go to state."
As for personal goals, a college scholarship that allows Hudson to major in political science and minor in government would be ideal.
"I'm just trying to lead the team the best I can, make sure the lineman do what they're supposed to do," Hudson said. "I'm trying to win state, make sure we do what we can and achieve what we can. Personally, I'm trying to go on and play football in college. I want to show out this year. I want to try my best."