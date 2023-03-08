ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland has had its fill of Final Fours.
The Dragons girls high school basketball team takes a 27-0 record and No. 2 state ranking into Thursday’s 1 p.m. Division II state semifinal versus Canal Fulton Northwest (26-2) at the University of Dayton.
The appearance is Fairland’s third in the Final Four in the last nine years. Both previous games ended with losses. Coach Jon Buchanan has no desire to be content with a third defeat.
“These girls have had a goal all year long to be in this position and we’re there,” Buchanan said. “We haven’t come this far to come this far. We’re there. We want to make it happen while we’re there. We don’t want to be in the state tournament, we want to win. Nobody has ever done that in Fairland history.”
The Dragons face a formidable foe in the Indians, led by 6-foot-2 senior center Lily Bottomley, a Loyola University (Maryland) signee. She is one of five senior starters, joined by 5-9 forward Ashley Cudnik, 5-5 point guard Ashley Stark, 5-9 guard Gianna Kuhn and 5-8 guard Delanie Carmany.
“She’s legit,” Buchanan said of Bottomley. “They obviously want to run their offense through her.”
The Dragons counter with Southeast District player of the year Tomi Hinkle, a senior guard who signed with Tiffin University, 5-11 Bree Allen, 5-11 Kylee Bruce, 5-7 Kamryn Barnitz and 5-3 Reece Barnitz in the starting lineup.
“We have great leadership on our team,” Northwest coach Kevin Lower said. “We’re playing great defense right now and scoring the ball, as well. We like to press and run, but we’ll play halfcourt defense and slow it down. We play the style that is going to best help us win the game.”
Northwest averages 51 points per game and gives up 30. The Indians are somewhat similar to Granville, which Fairland beat 41-25 in the regional finals. The Indians favor a slower tempo, but can run. Buchanan said he’s not sure what to expect.
“Teams that play us like to slow it down,” Buchanan said. “They play both ways. We don’t know what to expect. It’ll be interesting to see what they play.”
Trying to run with the Dragons can prove folly. Fairland is fast, athletic and deep. The Dragons, who average 68.8 points and allow 34.0 per game, are adept at wearing down opponents and blowing by them in the second half. Fairland led the state in scoring much of the season.
“They beat Sheridan by three about a month before the season ended,” Buchanan said of Northwest’s victory over a strong ballclub. “They’re definitely solid. They played well in the regional finals.”
Fairland’s resume is impressive. The Dragons won an Ohio Valley Conference that was strong at the top with Rock Hill, Portsmouth and Chesapeake, all of which won at least 17 games. The Dragons crushed Castalia Margaretta, a Division III Final Four team, by 29 points and eighth-ranked and undefeated Unioto 88-61. Fairland beat West Virginia Class AAAA semifinalist Spring Valley 71-59, Class A quarterfinalist St. Marys 80-40, and other strong teams such as Russell 54-51, Fort Frye 52-22, Cincinnati Country Day 56-37, Fairfield Union 68-39 and New Concord John Glenn 78-47.
The Fairland-Northwest winner takes on the victor from third-ranked Cincinnati Purcell Marian (25-2) and Bryan (25-2) for the state championship at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.