20230205 fairlandgirls 11.jpg
Fairland’s Kylee Bruce (44) drives the lane against Spring Valley’s Allie Daniels (34) during a high school girls basketball game on Saturday at Fairland High School in Rome Township, Ohio.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland has had its fill of Final Fours.

The Dragons girls high school basketball team takes a 27-0 record and No. 2 state ranking into Thursday’s 1 p.m. Division II state semifinal versus Canal Fulton Northwest (26-2) at the University of Dayton.

