HUNTINGTON -- If the Ohio high school football playoffs began today, Fairland and Ironton would be designated home teams as long as they were still playing, at least until the regional finals.
The Dragons (7-1) and Fighting Tigers (8-1) are No. 2 in their respective regions in the Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings. The top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight receiving first-round home games.
With 18.5305 points, Fairland is second only to defending regional champion Fort Frye (6-1, 19.7124) in Division VI, Region 23. The Dragons play at arch-rival Chesapeake (0-7) at 7 p.m. Friday. West Jefferson, Northmor, Barnesville and Columbus Africentric make up Nos. 3-6.
Symmes Valley (8-0, 13.3553) is seventh heading into Friday's 7 p.m. game at Northwest (4-4, 7.3889). The contest is huge for both squads in that it will determine the Southern Ohio Conference Division I champion. Also, the Vikings are looking to secure a first-round home playoff game and the Mohawks, 16th in Division V, Region 19, are seeking to stave off Columbus Ready and clinch a playoff berth.
Nelsonville-York is eighth in Region 19, followed by Centerburg, Worthington Christian, KIPP Columbus, Lucasville Valley, Johnstown Northridge and Fredericktown. Coal Grove (4-4, 5.0270) is 15th entering Friday's 7 p.m. game at No. 20 Rock Hill (3-4, 3.1614). With a victory, the Hornets have a solid chance to make the playoffs. Buckeye Trail rounds out the top 16.
In Division V, Region 19, Ironton (20.222) is No. 2 behind Piketon (8-0, 20.7955) . The Tigers entertain Portsmouth (7-2, 12.4626) at 7 p.m. Friday in a game with enormous playoff and Ohio Valley Conference title implications. If Ironton wins, it is the OVC champion. If the Trojans win, they join the Tigers as co-champions. Fairland potentially could make it a three-way tie if the Dragons make up their game with Gallia Academy after the playoffs.
Ridgewood and Harvest Prep are third and fourth, respectively, in Region 19. Wheelersburg (6-0, 16.3930) is fifth going into Friday's 7 p.m. home game with No. 10 Portsmouth West (5-4, 10.9931). Columbus Academy is No. 6 and Amanda-Clearcreek No. 7.
Zane Trace is ninth. Minford (5-3, 10.8939) is 11th and plays host to Lucasville Valley (4-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. Liberty Union, Coshocton, Wellston, West Muskingum and Northwest make up the rest of the top 16. Meigs (2-6, 2.9527) is 20th, River Valley (2-5, 2.7218) 21st, Oak Hill (1-8, 2.3750) 23rd, South Point (1-7, 0.5625) 25th and Chesapeake tied for 27th.
In Division IV, Region 15, Gallia Academy (3-3, 7.9633) is 14th headed into Friday's 7 p.m. game at South Point. In Division VII, Region 27, South Gallia (0-7, 0.0) is tied for 27th. In Division VII, Region 28, Portsmouth Notre Dame is (6-3, 10.5136) is fifth, Sciotoville East (5-2, 5.2526) 11th and Green (1-5, 0.5833) 23rd.