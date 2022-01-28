HUNTINGTON -- Fairland coach Chuck Wentz knew what his team was getting into in this weekend’s 44th annual WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
He didn’t mind. Neither did Ironton coach Chip Linville. They were so happy just to be back in this event after missing last year’s scaled-down tournament held at Huntington High due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Restrictions put many limitations on teams a season ago, but they got through.
“Seeing this many people, the stands, the matches, this is what wrestling’s supposed to be,” Wentz said Friday during a break.
“It’s great for the kids is the main thing,” Linville said. “To see a really big event like this is special for them.”
More than 1,300 wrestlers are competing in what is the largest WSAZ Invitational to date. Tournament director Bill Archer had 12 mats in use Friday and 18 officials booked to call the two-day event, which has high school and middle school divisions.
University is the team leader with 102 points and defending West Virginia Class AAA champion Parkersburg South is next at 101. Woodrow Wilson is third (89) and Point Pleasant fourth (87). Cabell Midland is eighth (72) and Huntington High ninth (71.5).
The middle schools took over the action Friday night.
When Wentz woke up Friday, there was a new batch of snow on the ground. So instead of coming by bus across the Ohio River, parents for the Dragons did the hauling.
And Wentz has one wrestler still going in the winner’s bracket. He’s C.J. Graham, who won twice by pin Friday at 106 pounds. His next match is Saturday morning against Colin Martin of Staunton River (Va.).
After each match, Wentz would point out rights and wrongs to his wrestlers.
“Knowing how big our district and sectionals are, this is big,” Wentz said. “I tell the kids the good and bad right after matches while it’s still fresh. Our fans, our parents are great. Love them to death.”
Linville’s team is young so he hopes better days are ahead. One way that can happen is participate in the WSAZ Invitational.
“We were restricted to what we could do last year,” he said. “A full season is the only way to get better. This is a learning experience. They appreciate and see what our future can be like.”
Woodrow Wilson led much of the day before checking in at third. The Flying Eagles are young, but coach Matt Osborne’s wrestlers aren’t showing it. They have Garrett Johnson at 106, Jimmie Bailes at 113 and heavyweight Jackson Evans in the winners bracket. They Flying Eagles are ranked No. 4 in the latest West Virginia Class AAA ratings.
“About 14 years in the making,” Osborne said of Woodrow Wilson’s climb. “From the youth to here we are. The kids have responded well. Our upperclassmen let the younger kids know what it’s all about."
Woodrow Wilson’s roster features nine freshman, seven who are here.
“We missed it last year,” Osborne said. “It’s so big for development. This is a true test. You can gauge yourself off this.”
High school wrestlers finished before 6 p.m. The middle school teams took over from that point through the evening.
Action starts Saturday at 10 a.m. Matches for third, fifth and seventh place are at 6 p.m. Championship matches begin at 8.
Last year’s event was held over two weekends at Huntington High. Parkersburg South won the high school and Ripley prevailed over Milton by 11/2 points in middle school.
Standings
High school
1, University, 102; 2. Parkersburg South, 101; 3. Woodrow Wilson, 89; 4. Point Pleasant, 87; 5. Braxton, 80; 6. Staunton River, 78; 7. Fairmont Senior, 76.5; 8. Cabell Midland, 72; 9. Huntington, 71.5; 10. St. Albans, 71.
Complete scores, standings on wvmat.com.