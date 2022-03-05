WAVERLY, Ohio -- South Point had beaten Fairland twice in the regular season, but it was the Dragons who came out confident of victory Friday night.
Fairland, which lost to the Pointers 48-45 Dec. 12 and 67-63 Feb. 8, jumped to a 13-point lead and held on to win the Division III, Region 11, Southeast District 2 boys high school basketball championship 51-43 at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
"That's what we focused on for this one," Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. "The first two games we came out really slow and got behind and looked really sluggish offensively. The big thing tonight was getting off to a good start."
Aiden Porter's basket off a drive with 3:21 left in the first quarter gave second-seeded Fairland (20-5) an 8-6 lead it never relinquished. The Dragons pushed the lead to as many as 13 points on three separate occasions only to see sixth-seeded South Point (16-9) race back within 44-39 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Jordan Ermalovich with 3:56 left in the game.
The Pointers, though, pulled no closer as Chase Allen and Brody Buchanan each scored four points and Brycen Hunt added a free throw down the stretch for Fairland.
"We just couldn't get one more stop," Pointers coach Travis Wise said.
Stops were key for the Dragons, especially early. Fairland took away the lane and South Point didn't shoot well from outside, going 6 for 21 in the first half.
"We knew we had to come out and play defense and get stops," said Dragons junior forward J.D. Thacker, who scored a game-high 15 points. "We couldn't let them get dribble drives. We were able to do that and then continued it."
The Pointers limited Dragons all-state guard Aiden Porter to nine points, all in the first half, but Thacker and Allen, who scored 10, took up the slack.
Fairland has won five district titles under Speed and that big-game experience showed.
"We got out and it gave our guys some confidence," Speed said. "I felt like defensively, our help side was some the best it's been all year. We could've have rebounded better in stretches, but our closeouts, getting help side, stopping dribble drives. We got in the late a lot quicker and farther this time. An all-around good defensive effort."
Speed said the motivation to win championships hangs on the wall of the team's Carl York Center walls.
"Nobody wants to be the team that doesn't get back," Speed said, referring to Region 11 semifinals where Fairland will play Columbus Africentric (21-5) at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Ohio University's Convocation Center in Athens. "It's almost like it's a responsibility, now."
Malik Pegram paced the Pointers with 14 points. Caleb Schneider and Mason Kazee each scored 11.
SOUTH POINT 6 9 14 14 -- 43: Schneider 11, Adams 0, Wilburn 0, Kazee 11, Pegram 14, Childers 0, Ermalovich 9, Bailey 0, Dornon 0.
FAIRLAND 15 13 9 14 -- 51: Davis 8, Porter 9, Martin 0, Thacker 15, Allen 10, Lucas 0, Leep 0, Hunt 5, Buchanan 6.