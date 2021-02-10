ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Aiden Porter fan club appears to include everyone except Aiden Porter.
The Fairland junior has drawn raves from coaches, teammates and opponents as he’s become the 16th and fastest player in Dragons history to score 1,000 points. Porter, though, prefers to deflect credit to God, teammates, parents and coaches for his accomplishment, which sets him on pace to break the Fairland boys record of 1,437 points set by Nathan Hughes in 1994. The school’s record of 1,487 points belongs to Julie Curry, who set the mark in 1988.
“All the wins, all the points, it’s because we play as a team and the coaches get us ready,” Porter said. “I have to give credit where credit is due. Without God, I wouldn’t be where I am. I give 100% credit to Him.”
Porter, a 6-foot, 145-pound guard, is a huge reason the Dragons are 12-4 overall, and tied with South Point for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 9-1 record. The Dragons, who play a schedule filled with larger and highly ranked school, are 11th in the state in Division III in the Ohio Associated Press Poll.
“He’s a special player who plays hard the entire game and continues to get better each year,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said.
Porter’s non-stop hustle and tireless work ethic remind some of former Marshall star John Taft. Porter is drawing considerable college interest, with a bevy of NCAA Division II schools following him. Porter mentioned Rio Grande, Fairmont State, Cedarville, Walsh and others that have contacted him.
South Point coach Travis Wise said he understands why colleges are interested.
“Great player,” Wise said of Porter. “He’s going to get his points. He plays so hard.”
The Pointers held Porter to 14 points, 11 below his average, last week in a 43-40 victory. The teams meet again Feb. 18 at the Carl York Center with the winner likely to claim the Ohio Valley Conference championship. Fairland is vying for its sixth consecutive league title.
Even fans have noticed Porter’s effort.
“The hardest-working kid in Southern Ohio,” said Dragons supporter Rickey Shifko, who played college football and baseball. “He’s built different. I’m so proud of him. He’s writing a legacy scripted by his work ethic and his character. You won’t find a better student-athlete in the Tri-State.”
Porter said he works so hard because when he was little he wasn’t very good. He said a lack of talent forced him to try harder just to keep up with his friends.
“When I was younger, I was the worst kid on the court,” Porter said. “Some of my friends were playing all-stars and I wanted that to be me. In eighth grade, I really focused on improving. My parents (Chad and Monica) spent money to send me to camps and helped me so much. I want to repay them by getting my college paid for.”
When Porter scored his 1,000th point Feb. 5 during a 35-point performance in a 71-34 victory over Rock Hill, play was stopped to honor the achievement. Porter immediately ran to the stands to hug his mother.
An honor student, Porter is part of a senior-laden group of starters that includes Gavin Hunt, Jacob Polcyn, Clayton Thomas and Jordan Williams. Hunt signed to play football at Kentucky Christian University, Thomas owns college golf scholarship offers, Polcyn has drawn college interest for soccer and Williams for football.
Porter said there is no jealousy, a trait of talented, unselfish Fairland teams that have reached the state Elite Eight twice and Final Four once in the last six seasons.
“It takes a team,” Porter said. “We’re all friends and we hang out together. I’m really proud of the younger guys who are working hard and being great teammates.”
Porter said he draws inspiration from the late Kobe Bryant.
“I watch a lot of film and I listen to him talk about the game,” Porter said. “I like it that he takes responsibility. He’s been a big influence.”
Porter said he looks forward to finishing the season and beginning tournament play, especially after the Dragons season ended one game short of the Final Four last season when play was halted because of COVID-19. Fairland finished 24-2.
“You can’t take anything for granted,” Porter said. “I cherish every minute I get to play ball with these guys.”