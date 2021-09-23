ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- After an extensive search for an opponent, Fairland (3-1) has scheduled a football game at Columbus South (4-1) for 7:30 p.m., Friday.
The Dragons originally were supposed to entertain Gallia Academy (2-1), but COVID-19 and injuries that led to low numbers on the Blue Devils' roster forced the cancelation of that game. Instead, Fairland, from Division VI, Ohio's second-smallest classification, will visit the Division III Bulldogs, who have scored at least 60 points in each of their victories.
"We have to focus on us," Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said of having one practice to prepare for the game. "We prepare for chaos. It's not just a slogan that we are comfortable being comfortable. We are who we are and they are who they are."
Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said he contacted dozens of schools in three states. Gorby thought he had an agreement to play at East Canton (2-2), a Division VI program, but the Hornets opted not to play.
Fairland is led by senior running back J.D. Brumfield, who has 304 yards on 50 carries, and sophomore quarterback Peyton Jackson, who has completed 27 of 45 passes for 457 yards and six touchdowns, with two interceptions.
Columbus South features quarterback Jabari Harris, who ran for 201 yards and three touchdowns earlier this season in a 60-0 victory over Whetstone.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
