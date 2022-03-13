ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — J.D Brumfield said the tipping point was that Marshall University liked him for more than just his considerable football skills.
“I felt like Marshall cared for me more as a person, rather than just a football player,” said Brumfield, a first-team all-Ohio Division VI linebacker from Fairland High School.
Brumfield, the Southeast District player of the year, signed a preferred walk-on agreement with the Thundering Herd on Saturday afternoon at Alpha Fitness, where he often worked out to become a national record-holding powerlifter. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound linebacker set the 16-17-year-old age division record on the 198-pound class in the squat, lifting 512.6 pounds in July in Indianapolis. He since has squatted 560 pounds, deadlifted 540 and bench-pressed 285.
“I want to give special thanks to Josh Petrie at Alpha Fitness for always being in my corner and pushing me to limits I didn’t believe I could reach myself,” Brumfield said.
Brumfield’s strength served him well as a running back and linebacker, but he said the Thundering Herd plans to play him on defense. Brumfield received several offers from smaller programs, with NCAA Division II Notre Dame (Ohio) College and Division III Ohio Wesleyan and Wittenberg showing the most interest. FBS school Akron also expressed interest. FCS Eastern Kentucky offered him.
“They reached out more often just to check on me,” Brumfield said of Marshall’s coaches. “Sometimes we wouldn’t even talk football.”
Brumfield, who said he’ll major in exercise science, helped the Dragons to a 10-2 record and third round of the playoffs last season, as well as an 8-2 record and the region finals as a junior. Fairland went 30-13 and made the postseason three times in Brumfield’s four years.
“J.D. always give you more than you expect,” said Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham, an All-American cornerback at Marshall in 1996.
Brumfield is the third Fairland linebacker to accept a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall in the last two seasons, joining Jordan Williams in May of 2020 and Zander Schmidt last month.
STEVENS TO WILMINGTON: Rock Hill girls soccer standout Emmi Stevens signed to play at Wilmington (Ohio) College.
Stevens is the first Redwomen’s player to sign with a college program. She joins her sister, Bella, who runs cross country for the Quakers. Emmi Stevens scored 36 goals and assisted on 36 others during her high school career.
KELLY TO ALICE LLOYD: Rock Hill baseball star Isaiah Kelly signed to play for Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky.
Kelly is a 5-8, 180-pound catcher and outfielder. He also played soccer for the Redmen.