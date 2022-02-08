Proctorville, Ohio — South Point’s hopes of an Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball crown remain alive after the Pointers knocked off first-place Fairland 67-62 in double-overtime Tuesday at the Dragons’ Carl York Center.
The win was the second for head coach Travis Wise’s team over Fairland after a 48-45 win by South Point at Pointers’ Gym on Dec. 10.
Fairland’s Caleb Schneider led his team with 21 points but fouled out of the game with 31 seconds left in regulation. Missed free throws by Fairland left the game tied 53-53.
Although South Point had possession with just over 6 seconds to go, it failed to get off a last shot to win the game in the fourth period.
In the second overtime, with the game tied at 59-59, Fairland star Aiden Porter slipped, turning the ball over to the Pointers with 7 seconds to play. Porter had to be helped from the floor, and although he returned for the final minutes of the game, he was on crutches with his right ankle taped afterward.
Mason Kazee’s shot to win the game bounced off the front of the rim sending the game to the final overtime.
With a shot at redemption, Kazee made two foul shots that put South Point ahead 63-59 with under a minute left.
A Chase Allen 3-pointer drew Fairland (14-5, 8-3) back to within 63-62, however Jordan Ermalovich sank two free throws to put the Pointers back ahead 65-62 with 23 seconds to go.
The Dragons were called for goaltending on a layup by Kazee that set the final score.
“This is a big, big game for us moving forward,” Wise said. “If they get beat by anybody else there’ll be a three-way tie for first.
“Now, we still have to take care of business on Friday — we’ve got Chesapeake at our place.”
