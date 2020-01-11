ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland Dragons tied a school record with 19 3-point baskets in a 90-41 rout of Rock hill Friday night in boys baksetball at the Carl York Center.
That places Fairland 11th for most 3-pointers in a game in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book. The Dragons (11-1 overall, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) shot an astonishing 61 percent from 3-point range.
Sophomore guard Aiden Porter led Fairland with 28 points and tallied eight 3- pointers. Clayton Thomas added five 3-point baskets for all 15 of his points.
The Dragons jumped to an early 25-9 lead by the end of the first and never looked back.
Logan Hankins finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds to lead Rock Hill. The Redmen were never able to get into the game, however, after the slow start. Fairland came out firing from deep, and the hot night started early. Thomas made three of his 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Fairland led 49-20 at the half and it didn’t stop there. Porter picked up where Thomas left off and hit four 3-pointers in the third quarter. Jacob Polcyn also had a solid night with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal each.
Porter hit three in a row at one point and said, “I just found my stroke and got some confidence going” in the third quarter before Rock Hill took a timeout. Porter said he is looking forward to the second half of the season and believes this team has a lot of potential going into this post season.
Fairland returns to action at 8 p.m. Saturday vs. Waverly (8-2) in the Beasts of the Southeast showcase at Chesapeake.
Rock Hill looks to get its first OVC win Tuesday versus Chesapeake in Pedro, Ohio. The Redmen are 3-8 overall, 0-5 in the league.