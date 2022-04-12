PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Shad Henry, a sixth-grader at Fairland Middle School, has come upon a golden learning opportunity in wrestling without yet competing for the Dragons in the middle school program.
Henry, 13, is one of 22 youth to be selected on the Ohio All Stars, a top youth program in the Buckeye State. All this came about from his past successes prior to limited competition the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic and all the protocols.
Also, athletes can’t compete in middle school in Ohio until the seventh grade. So Henry has had to travel to as many open tournaments as possible to stay active.
At an OAC regional in March in Steubenville, Henry placed second in the 100-pound class where he went 2-1. At the OAC Grade School State, Henry had a 2-2 record. The tournament was held March 26-27 in Youngstown.
After Henry returned from Steubenville his parents Marshall and Hollie got word about this All Star experience. The parents did their research and from what they learned, this was not a scam. They found out this is an excellent chance to learn life skills, filled out the forms, sent them in and learned their son had been selected to the team for the seven-week extravaganza. That included wrestling achievements, civic duty and academic achievements. There had to be three references, one a school official. Henry is believed to the first youth wrestler from Lawrence County selected for this team.
Other mat accomplishments include OAC Novice State Champ (8 years old), OHWAY state runner-up (2018), OAC State qualifier (2022) and three-time Mothman champion (Mason County Tournament). He has a 63-9 mark over the past three years.
One catch is Henry has to come up with the $6,300 to finance the trip. Fundraising is mixed in with time on the mat. The family will be doing a gun raffle, Yeti Gear raffle, tagging at Walmart, bake sale, visit local businesses where they’ll get a receipt for tax purposes and certificate after the trip with a team picture.
There also is a GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/29b003dd. There’s a cash app at CashApp-Hollie Henry-$hhenry16 and Venmo at Marshall Henry-@Marshall-Henry-13. Wrestlers and staff are the only ones on the trip.
The team will take part in a camp from June 11-15 in Perry, Ohio. He and his family then head to Columbus on June 15, spend the night and then the team flies out the next day to Salt Lake City, Utah. They return Aug. 3.
They will take part in activities in Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Colorado and California.
As for wrestling, there’ll be practices in Salt Lake City. Competition is booked in Idaho Falls, Seattle, southern Oregon, Reno, central California, South Bay (southern Los Angeles area), San Diego, Western Colorado, Denver and Green River, Wyoming.