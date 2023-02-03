CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Fairland got the pace of play more to its liking Friday night and sped past Chesapeake, 61-47, in Ohio Valley Conference play at Chesapeake’s Norm Persin Court.
“We picked up the tempo,” Dragons coach Nathan Speed said. “The last game was low-scoring (a 39-37 Fairland win). We wanted to get the pace up. We got some steals early, hit some big baskets and that got us going.”
Fairland’s pressure defense and zone defense once it set up gave the Panthers fits. There were some turnovers, and then the home team spent much of a possession passing the ball around Fairland’s zone before putting up an outside shot.
“Did good job of rotating” Speed said of Fairland’s defense. “We adjusted to where to rotate. They worked on slowing the pace last time.”
Fairland had a 7-5 lead with 6:19 left in the first period, then scored 13 straight points to lead 20-5 after one. The Dragons netted four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes. Chase Allen had two, Brody Buchanan one and J.D. Thacker one.
“We moved the ball well,” Speed said. “We did a good job to spot up. We were quick on the reverse (the ball) and got the shots.”
Allen led Fairland (13-7, 8-5 OVC) with 21 points. Thacker contributed 14, Will Davis 13 and Buchanan 11. The Dragons finished with 10 3s on the night.
Jacob Daniels paced Chesapeake (7-13, 4-8 OVC) with 19 points.
Fairland built the lead to 19 at 27-8 with 4:28 to play in the second quarter and several times led by 20 in the third and coasted to its 19th straight win against its OVC rival.
“Respect the rivalry,” Speed said. “Allen did a good job and had the hot hand.”
Fairland’s next game is next Friday at Rock Hill. Chesapeake travels to Jackson on Tuesday.
Allen said after the first shot dropped, his confidence soared.
“Feeling it,” he said. “We changed our offense. Got the ball to the guards in the middle, and the back side was open. We tried to control the tempo. When we play fast, we’re at our best. Defensive pressure was a big key, too.”
Allen admitted he wished he could explain Fairland’s dominance in this series of late.
“We just had a good week of practice,” he said. “Ball movement was good. Our chemistry was good.”
FAIRLAND 20 11 16 14 — 61: Davis 13, Allen 21, Thacker 14, Leep 2, Buchanan 11.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.