CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Norm Persin Court at Chesapeake High School has seen more than its fair share of hotly contested high school boys’ basketball games over the years, but the Panthers and arch-rival Fairland Dragons staged one for the ages on Tuesday.
Aiden Porter led all scorers with 35 points to lead his Dragons to an 88-86 double overtime victory over Chesapeake to remain one game behind South Point for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. Porter outdueled the Panthers’ Levi Blankenship who had 32 points in a contest the home team led by four points with less than a minute to go in the first overtime.
“We never doubted ourselves,” Porter said. “We knew we were going to pull it out.”
Fairland (10-3 overall, 4-1 OVC) lost an 11-point second half lead itself only to watch Chesapeake (5-3, 2-3) miss critical free-throws in overtime that would have sealed a win for the Panthers.
Instead, head coach Ryan Davis’ team shot 1-for-6 from the foul line in the two overtime periods combined to let Fairland rally from a 78-74 deficit with 1:50 to play in the first overtime.
“We’re a very young, very inexperienced team without any varsity experience except for Levi of anything that matters,” Davis said. “The kids played hard, they played well at times, we didn’t defend as well as we should have.”
The Dragons held a 71-69 lead with 9 seconds left in the fourth quarter but Braxton Oldaker’s layup with one tick left on the clock send the game to the first overtime.
After Porter and Blankenship traded 3-pointers to open the first extra period, Chesapeake’s Ben Bragg and J.D. Daniels scored on layups to give the Panthers the 78-74 lead with 1:50 to play.
Steeler Leep got a layup to draw Fairland to within 78-76 and Dragons’ head coach Nathan Speed called a timeout with 27 seconds left.
Blankenship was fouled, made the front end of two free throws, but Porter knocked down a three with 12 seconds remaining to tie the game 79-79.
Porter was whistled for a foul on Chesapeake’s final possession sending the Panthers to the foul line with 5 seconds to go, but the missed front end of the one-and-one, followed by Fairland’s rebound left the game tied.
In the second overtime, Chase Allen knocked down a three while Chesapeake’s offense struggled to answer.
Forced to foul, Chesapeake couldn’t get anyone to the foul line other than Porter who made 3-of-3 free throws in final 33 seconds. One foul shot was waived off due to a lane violation, however, leaving the Panthers with a chance.
Blankenship knocked down a step-back 3-pointer with four seconds left to pull Chesapeake to within 87-86 with 4 seconds to go.
Fairland made 1-of-2 foul shots on the other end with 2 seconds remaining and a desperation heave by the Panthers from the Dragons’ end of the floor hit the backboard setting the 88-86 final.
Both teams will continue OVC play on Friday with Fairland traveling to Rock Hill and Chesapeake will make the trip to play Gallia Academy.
FAIRLAND 21 11 25 14 8 9 — 88: Davis 3-4 0-0 1-1 7, Porter 11-17 5-8 9-11 35, Thacker 7-10 0-0 0-0 14, Allen 6-13 3-7 3-4 18, Leep 5-10 0-0 0-2 10, Hunt 2-4 0-0 0-2 4. Team 34-45 8-15 13-20 88.
CHESAPEAKE 20 8 22 21 8 7 — 86: Blankenship 11-15 6-9 4-8 32, Maynard 5-9 1-2 0-0 11, Daniels 4-5 2-2 0-0 10, Oldaker 9-12 1-1 0-1 19, Bragg 6-10 1-1 0-1 14. Team 35-51 11-15 4-10 86.