ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Will Callicoat with a dagger in the backfield.
That sounds like the conclusion in the board game Clue, but actually was a key play in Fairland’s 61-27 high school football victory over Trimble on Friday night at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
With the Dragons leading 20-6 and the Tomcats (1-2) facing fourth-and-2 from their own 30, Trimble went for the first down. Callicoat, a junior defensive end, stopped quarterback Brandon Burdette for a 1-yard loss, giving Fairland the ball.
Six plays later, Jack Hayden burst through the middle from the 4 for a touchdown.
Aeden Miller’s extra point made it 27-6 and took much of the steam out of the Tomcats.
Trimble’s stout rushing attack amassed 241 yards, but was no match for Fairland’s air game that accounted for 351.
“When you have more touchdown passes than incompletions, you’re probably doing pretty well,” Fairland coach Mike Jackson said of Peyton Jackson, who completed 18 of 22 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns.
The Dragons (3-1) established themselves quickly as Peyton Jackson threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Keegan Smith, who beat two defensive backs, just 2:28 into the game. Fairland then blocked a punt, and on the next play, Jackson threw a 15-yard TD pass to Hayden to make it 14-0.
The Tomcats responded strong with a confidence-building 14-play, 77-yard drive, capped by Xavier Cunningham’s 4-yard touchdown run. Smith broke up Burdette’s conversion pass attempt and it was 14-6.
Fairland showed it, too, could sustain a lengthy scoring drive, going 61 yards in 10 plays, with Jackson passing 16 yards to Brycen Hunt in the back left corner of the end zone to make it 20-6 with 7:30 left until halftime.
The Dragons boosted their lead to 33-6 when Jackson hit Kitts with a screen the speedy junior turned into a 44-yard scoring strike.
Kitts deftly made four defenders miss before reaching the end zone.
“I missed a couple of passes I’d like to have back,” Peyton Jackson said. “The defense looked like it was in slow motion sometimes, and that made it easier.”
Each team scored twice in the third quarter. Burdette and Max Frank scored on short runs for the Tomcats. For Fairland, Jackson threw TD passes of 47 and 41 yards to Brycen Hunt to make it 47-19 heading to the fourth quarter.
Ryan Dixon added a 1-yard fumble return for a touchdown that made it 54-12 with 8:59 left in the game.
Trimble’s Matt Moyer and the Dragons’ Lucas Bompus exchanged TD runs to set the score.
Both teams play again at 7 p.m. Friday. Fairland entertains Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference game. Trimble visits Cincinnati Woodward.
TRIMBLE 0 6 12 9 — 27
FAIRLAND 14 19 14 14 — 61
F — K. Smith 45 pass from Jackson (Miller kick)
F — Hayden 15 pass from Jackson (Miller kick)
T — Cunningham 4 run (pass failed)
F — Hunt 16 pass from Jackson (kick blocked)
F — Hayden 4 run (Miller kick)
F — Kitts 44 pass (kick failed)
T — Frank 13 run (run failed)
F — Kitts 1 run (Miller kick)
T — Burdette 1 run (Burba kick)
F — Hunt 41 pass from Jackson (Miller kick)
F — Dixon 1 fumble return (Miller kick)
T — Moyer 3 run (Dixon pass from Carr)
F — Bompus 62 run (Miller kick)
T F
First downs 15 9
Rushes-yards 45-241 11-112
Passes 6-9-0 18-22-0
Passing yards 39 351
Total yards 280 463
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 4-30 5-47
Punts 1-34 0-0
Rushing
Trimble: Sikorski 9-20, Burdette 10-67, Cunningham 14-65, Patton 1-2, Frank 2-14, Burba 3-23, Moyer 6-50; Fairland: Kitts 5-21, Jackson 4-19, Hayden 1-10, Bompus 1-62.
Passing
Trimble: Burdette 6-9-0, 39 yards; Fairland: Jackson 18-22-0, 351 yards.
Receiving
Trimble: Henry 2-24, Osborne 1-3, Patton 2-3, Cunningham 1-9; Fairland: Hunt 4-118, Smith 5-81, Kitts 5-72, Hayden 3-34, Graham 2-5, Collins 1-3, Davis 3-38.