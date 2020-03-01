ATHENS, Ohio — Arch-rivals Chesapeake and Fairland will meet for the third time this season after both picked up wins in the Ohio Division III district semifinals at Ohio University’s Convocation Center on Sunday.
Fairland (22-2) punched its ticket to the district championship first by defeating another Ohio Valley Conference rival, South Point, 55-43 in the first of four contests played.
As he did in the Dragons’ sectional win over Westfall, Jacob Polcyn led the Dragons with nine points in the first half and finished with a team-high 19 points.
“We didn’t come out and start very well,” Polcyn said. “Just like the last game we came out strong in the second half.”
Fairland clung to a 24-21 lead at halftime which immediately came under threat when Brody Blackwell hit a 3-pointer for South Point (13-8) to cut the lead to 26-24 possession for the Dragons. Blackwell, a senior, scored 12 points in what proved to be his final game for the Pointers.
Fairland’s defense though starred too though as it had to contend with Blackwell and South Point’s other threat, Chance Gunther.
“I thought defensively the whole game we were pretty solid,” Fairland head coach Nathan Speed said. “We were giving too much space to Blackwell and you can never let Gunther get any kind of look. You’ve got to deny him the ball as much as possible.”
The Dragons did just that, limiting the Gunther to eight points on three field goals. Instead, South Point had to turn to Blackwell and Nakyan Turner who led the Pointers with 19 points.
Speed said a key for Fairland as well was to cut off the inside lane to the basket, a strategy that didn’t work well early but began to take its toll on South Point as the game wore on. Blackwell hit his final 3-pointer with 2:45 left in the third quarter and the Pointers did not hit another field goal until 5:25 left in the game.
The loss was the third for South Point this season against the OVC Champion Dragons.
“This is a tough one,” Pointers head coach Travis Wise said. “We knew it was going to be competitive and they’re a hard team to beat. I thought the first half we played with them and caused some turnovers early. In the second half, we had to go man and they’re very hard to guard.”
CHESAPEAKE 54, WHEELERSBURG 51: The Panthers advanced to the district championship to meet its arch-rival Fairland after it knocked off the Pirates in a close battle.
Chesapeake (20-3) jumped to an 8-2 lead but following a Wheelersburg timeout, the Pirates rallied to take a 10-8 lead early in the second period. It was one of seven ties and six lead changes the two teams battled out through three periods.
Chesapeake trailed trailed by five points with 5:10 in the second period and briefly re-took a 20-18 lead with 2:34 left in the first half until Wheelersburg scored the final four points of the quarter on buckets by Eli Swords and Kevin Sanderlin to take a 22-20 at halftime.
Levi Blankenship scored two of his game-high 22 points with two seconds left in the third period that gave Chesapeake the lead for good. Blankenship hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth period that built his team’s lead to 39-34.
Once the Panthers got going on offence the lead sat at 51-40 — the largest margin held by either team — with 2:27 to play.
The Pirates fought back, taking advantage of Chesapeake turnovers and 3-of-7 shooting from the foul line down the stretch to pull within six of the Panthers.
A 3-pointer by Swords set the final score.
The Panthers and Dragons will meet for the Athens 2 final on Friday at the Convocation Center with a berth in the regional semifinals against the East district winner.
“We did a decent job defensively although we had to guard differently than we have all year,” said Chesapeake head coach Ryan Davis referring to injuries that left him with six players of the eight who regularly played for him during the regular season.
“We made them shoot shots over us and we rebounded it.”
SOUTH POINT 9 12 13 9 — 43: Horn 2, Turner 19, Webb 2, Gunther 8, Blackwell 12.
FAIRLAND 13 11 16 14 — 55: Polcyn 19, Porter 13, Hunt 2, Thomas 8, Williams 6, Schmidt 7.
WHEELERSBURG 6 16 12 16 — 51: Miller 15, Swords 11, McCorkle 6, Truitt 8, Sanderlin 9, Wilson 2.
CHESAPEAKE 8 12 16 18 — 54: Grim 2, Blankenship 22, Dearth 4, J. Cox 2, Taylor 14, Caldwell 8, N. Cox 2.