ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Fairland's high school football and boys soccer playoff games Saturday are on as scheduled, as of Thursday.
The Dragons (5-1) are set to entertain Rock Hill (3-4) in football at 7 p.m. Saturday. Fairland (4-9-1) also is set to play host to Piketon (7-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Both games are scheduled to be played at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
A Fairland student, who was not identified but is not a member of either team, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, leading to the high school to close until Oct. 27 and switch to virtual learning. The positive test sparked speculation that the Dragons would be forced to forfeit the Division VI, Region 19 contest with Rock Hill and the Division III district match with Piketon. Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said contact tracing is being done and the game's status remains unchanged.
"We have met with the health department on several occasions," Gorby said on Thursday. "They are taking their job very seriously and Fairland is giving them all the information they are asking for and more."
Speculation swirled that the student who tested positive recently attended a non-school-sponsored homecoming dance and dinner Oct. 3 with several other students, some of whom are athletes. Multiple student-athletes and their parents, however, said the student who tested positive didn't attend the dance nor the dinner.
Gorby said contact tracing will help determine if any student-athletes will sit out Saturday's games. He added that he and his staff never would jeopardize anyone's safety for the sake of athletics.
"I take a lot of pride not only in my school, but my community, county and state," Gorby said. "We will treat every kid with the same respect no matter what activity they participate in or don't participate in."