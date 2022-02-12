ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- No. 3 seed Fairland advanced to the Division III girls basketball sectional final on Saturday with a 74-32 win over No. 30 Zane Trace at the Dragons’ Carl York Center.
Bree Allen scored 22 points to lead the Ohio Valley Conference champions into Wednesday’s final that Fairland will also host.
Allen scored 10 points in the first quarter as Fairland (20-2) took a 26-11 lead over Zane Trace (4-18). The Dragons forced seven turnovers in the period.
In the second quarter, the Lady Dragons' Tomi Hinkle took the reins of the offense, scoring 10 of her 21 points while Fairland stepped up its man-to-man full-court pressure to hold Zane Trace to three points.
“It was kind of weird doing full-court man,” Allen said. “(Head coach Jon Buchanan) just kind of threw it at us before the game.”
Allen said the strategy might have caught the team off guard although Fairland forced 12 turnovers in the first half.
With a 37-point lead to start the second half, Fairland got a running clock through the final two periods.
“I thought we really shared the ball well in the first half,” Buchanan said. “Everybody was in the scoring column at that point. I think every starter had at least seven (points).”
Zane Trace was led by Gracey McCullough, who scored 11 points, including the only field goal the Pioneers had in the second quarter. Zane Trace led just once in the game when Alara Crow scored on her team’s first possession to give it a 2-0 lead.
The advantage was short lived.
Hinkle made a 3-pointer to give Fairland a 3-2 lead followed by a 2-point basket from Kamryn Barnitz, who finished the game with 16 points.
The five unanswered points prompted Zane Trace head coach Todd O’Dell to call a timeout. O’Dell used one more in the opening quarter before Fairland finished off the period with a 16-8 lead.
Leading 51-14 at halftime, Fairland kept its starters in for the third quarter before resting Allen and Hinkle for the final period.
No. 14 Nelsonville-York hosted No. 19 Northwest in the other sectional contest with the winner advancing to meet the Dragons on Wednesday.
ZANE TRACE 11 3 10 8 – 32: Allen 1-5 0-0 2-4 4, Crow 3-9 0-1 0-1 6, May 1-2 0-1 0-0 2, McCullough 5-8 0-0 1-1 11, Detillion 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, O’Neill 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 1-2 1-2 0-0 3, McDonald 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Heshiser 0-0 0-0 2-2 2. Team 12-28 2-5 4-9 32.
FAIRLAND 26 25 15 8 – 74: R. Barnitz 3-8 1-6 0-0 7, Allen 8-14 5-7 1-2 22, Hinkle 9-15 3-6 0-0 21, K. Barnitz 7-12 1-4 0-2 16, Bruce 3-8 0-1 2-3 8, Blake 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Byers 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Team 30-60 10-25 3-7 74.